What If You Could Try Any Outfit You See? Now You Can With Google's New Doppl App

Hyderabad: Google has introduced Doppl, a new experimental app from Google Labs that helps users visualise how an outfit might look on them. The application builds upon the virtual try-on feature of Google Shopping, announced in May 2025, and makes it easy for users to explore their style by making it easy to see any outfit on a digital, animated version of themselves.

In addition to letting users try on outfits by uploading a photo or screenshot, just like Google Shopping, the new Doppl app comes with additional experimental features, including the ability to convert static images into dynamic video clips.

Users first need to upload a full-body picture to the Doppl app and then proceed to try on different looks by selecting photos of people wearing different outfits, clothes on display in a physical store, and screenshots of models wearing trendy outfits on e-commerce platforms or just the picture of the clothes. Users can then see how the outfit looks on them, and also transform the picture into a video clip to look at the fitting from all angles.

"Doppl also brings your looks to life with AI-generated videos—converting static images into dynamic visuals that give you an even better sense for how an outfit might feel," Google says in a blog post. "Just upload a picture of an outfit, and Doppl does the rest."

Doppl allows users to try out any look, whether it is an outfit worn by a friend, displayed at a local thrift shop, or featured on social media, Google explains, adding that users can upload a photo of the outfit into Doppl and imagine how it might look on them. It also lets users download the look to share with friends or followers.

As mentioned earlier, Doppl is in its early days as part of the Google Labs experiment and might not always get things right. While it aims to provide accurate representations of clothes on a user, variations in fit, appearance, and clothing details may occur.

Google Labs is where the tech giant tests its AI experimental products and invites user feedback for improvement in the features. The Doppl app is currently available on iOS and Android in the US.