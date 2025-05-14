Google Is Working On A DeX-Like Desktop Mode For Android: Here's What It Will Do

Hyderabad: Google is reportedly developing a desktop mode for Android, complete with a taskbar for pinned or recent apps as well as support for launching multiple apps in freeform and resizable windows. Android Authority got an early look at the unfinished feature on a Pixel smartphone, highlighting that the feature will not launch with Android 16 but could arrive in a quarterly release or with Android 17.

Android's Desktop Mode is expected to work just like Samsung's DeX— a software feature that extends the smartphone and tablet into a desktop computing experience. The feature is exclusive to Samsung devices, allowing users to plug their mobile phone into an external display like a monitor, TV, or even a PC, and use it like a computer by connecting a keyboard and mouse. The DeX mode allows users to emulate a desktop-like user interface and launch multiple apps in floating windows, resize them as needed, use drag-and-drop functionality, and more. Additionally, users can utilise DeX to access their smartphone on a big screen with a desktop UI or transform their Samsung tablet into a standalone PC-like experience.

Google was spotted developing Android's Desktop Mode back in March when it added a new developer option for the feature. The option to "Enable desktop experience features" for "desktop windowing on secondary displays" was visible under developer options, but the feature was reportedly not working at the time. However, Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman could recently enable the functionality on one of his Pixel devices.

In a video, he detailed Android's Desktop Mode, which features a status bar and a taskbar. The latter gives access to pinned apps, a better version of the app drawer, and showcases recent apps. Just like Samsung DeX, Android's Desktop Mode allows free movement and resizing of the apps. It also features the ability to snap windows to the side like an actual desktop operating system, enabling easy drag-and-drop functionality.

Rahman believes that Google is first trying to nail the basics by adapting the desktop windowing mode available on tablets to phones that are hooked up to an external display. While an Android tablet's windowing mode (introduced with the first quarterly release of Android 15) is exclusive to tablets themselves, Android's Desktop Mode expands the windowing environment to external displays. Google is also said to be adding PC-like external display tools to Android, which should enable the ability to control displays using a mouse between them.