Google I/O Connect India 2025: Google Unveils AI Tools Tailored For Indian Developers

Bengaluru: Google announced a range of new initiatives aimed at boosting India's AI capabilities and assisting developers and startup ecosystems. At the Google I/O Connect India 2025 event, held in Bengaluru, the tech giant announced the localisation of its AI tools for Indian innovation, new Agentic AI tools to help automate and charge app and web development, and specialised Gemma models.

Gemini 2.5 Flash For India

At the event, Google announced the availability of Gemini 2.5 Flash processing in India, allowing developers to utilise the high-performance model within Google Cloud regions in India. Google says it will especially help developers build for regulated industries like healthcare, banking and finance, and for the public sector, where data residency and low-latency processing are critical.

Gemini 2.5 Flash is now available in India (Google India)

It also announced enhanced location-based services in India by integrating Google Maps with Vertex AI, offering precise data on millions of places and AI-generated summaries via the Places API. With localised pricing for the UI Kit and a new Weather API featuring advanced forecasting, Indian developers can now build smarter, more efficient apps for logistics, travel, and commerce—faster and more affordably, Google said.

Agentic AI Tools for India

At the I/O Connect India, Google announced new optimised AI templates and agentic tools for its Cloud-based agentic AI workspace Firebase Studio for faster app development and vibe coding. Google AI Studio, which enables developers to build natural and conversational agents easily, now comes integrated with Gemini 2.5 Pro for better and quicker results.

Google introduced new templates in Firebase Studio (Google India)

Gemma Models empower Indian developers

Gemma open models, built on Gemini technology, are empowering Indian developers with powerful AI tools that support over 140 languages—including six Indian ones, Google said at the Google I/O Connect India event. Mentioning specialised variants like ShieldGemma, MedGemma, and DolphinGenmma, Google claimed that its Gemma 3 models are the "best multilingual open models on the planet".

It claims to run efficiently on low-power devices, enabling offline, on-device AI experiences with speech and translation features, especially suited for India’s diverse tech landscape. Three startups selected by the IndiaAI Mission—Sarvam, Soket AI, and Gnani—are already building “Make in India” AI models on Gemma.

Google also talked about ongoing collaborations, including the BharatGen project at IIT Bombay to build indigenous Indic language Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) models, using Gemma.

Eight Indian Startups building with Google's AI Models

Google also introduced eight Indian startups and developers utilising its AI models to build applications or app features. These include CoRover, Dashverse, Entri, Glance, Invideo, Nykaa, and Toonsutra alongside the previously mentioned Sarvam. Click here to read more about these apps and features they built with Google AI tools.