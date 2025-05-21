Google I/O 2025: 3D Video Calling To Agent Mode And Gemini AI Upgrades, Everything Announced

Hyderabad: Google I/O 2025 kicked off on Tuesday, May 20, with a keynote address from Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The executive said that the world is adopting AI faster than ever before with Google processing over 480 trillion tokens a month across its products and APIs, which is 50 times more than 9.7 trillion tokens it was processing last year. Pichai also said that over 7 million developers are building with Gemini, and the Gemini app now has over 400 million monthly active users.

The event saw a plethora of AI-related announcements from the company, ranging from advancements in Gemini 2.5 models and AI Mode in Search to a new Google AI Ultra subscription package that costs $250 per month, offering higher usage limits and access to top-tier AI models and features. Let's take a look at everything Google announced at the opening keynote at Google I/O 2025.

Google Beam enables 3D video calling

Project Starliner, first unveiled at I/O a few years ago, is now Google Beam. It is a new AI-first video communication platform that aims to make conversations feel more lifelike by transforming 2D video streams into a realistic 3D experience. Beam uses six cameras and artificial intelligence to create a 3D version of the person on the call, which can move with the user and react to their position in real time at 60 frames per second. Google is working with HP to release the first Beam devices, which will be available for early customers later this year.

Speech Translation in Meet

Google Meet is becoming more immersive with real-time speech translation that mimics the speaker’s voice, tone, and expressions. English and Spanish support is rolling out in beta to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, with more languages and Workspace business testing coming later this year.

Gemini Live coming to iOS

Project Astra, first revealed at I/O, has been integrated into Gemini Live, allowing the AI assistant to help users understand the real world around them or anything on the internet by utilising the device's camera and the screen-sharing feature. Gemini Live is already available to Android users and rolling out to iOS now. Google says that it is also bringing capabilities like these to products like Google Search.

Agent Mode in Google products

Project Mariner has evolved into Agent Mode, showcasing AI agents that can perform tasks on a user's behalf. First introduced in December, it now comes with features like multitasking and “teach and repeat", where users can show it a task once, allowing it to learn plans for similar tasks in the future. Google is also supporting the Agent2Agent Protocol or the Model Context Protocol introduced by Anthropic, so agents can access other services.

Project Mariner's computer use capabilities are now available to developers via the Gemini API. Additionally, Agent Mode is coming to the Gemini app, Chrome, and Search, helping people with tasks like apartment hunting.

Personal Context

Google is introducing personal context to make AI more useful and personalised. With user permission, Gemini can access data across Google apps to generate tailored responses for the user. An example is personalised Smart Replies in Gmail, which will draw from past emails and documents to fetch relevant information and craft replies in the user’s style. This feature will roll out to subscribers later this year, with broader applications across Search and Gemini.

Gemini 2.5 models

Google has upgraded its Gemini 2.5 models and introduced its "most efficient workhorse model, Gemini 2.5 Flash". It claims to be faster, more efficient, and better at reasoning, code, multimodality, and long-context tasks—ranking just behind 2.5 Pro. Meanwhile, 2.5 Pro now features a new Deep Think mode for enhanced reasoning using advanced parallel thinking techniques. Google has also released new previews for text-to-speech in 2.5 Pro and 2.5 Flash with first-of-its-kind support for multiple speakers, enabling two voices via native audio out.

AI Mode in Google Search

Following the success of AI Overviews—now reaching over 1.5 billion users—Google is introducing a new AI Mode in Search, which allows for longer, more complex queries and follow-ups. The mode has started to rollout to users in the US, and it will also include the new Gemini 2.5 model starting this week.

Gemini integration

The Gemini app is becoming more personal and powerful, with new features like file uploads, upcoming Gmail and Drive integration, and dynamic content creation via Canvas—supporting infographics, quizzes, and podcasts. Gemini Live's camera and screen sharing tools are now free for all users, including on iOS, with deeper integration with Google apps coming soon. Gemini is also coming to Chrome on desktop for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

Upgraded AI tools and Flow

Google has unveiled Veo 3, a cutting-edge video model with native audio generation, and Imagen 4, its most advanced image model yet. Both are available in the Gemini app. Google also announced expanded access to Lyria 2. The AI music generator is now available for creators through YouTube Shorts and enterprises in Vertex AI.

A new tool called Flow has been announced as well, allowing filmmakers to create cinematic clips and extend short videos into full scenes.

Additionally, Google has introduced Jules, a new Google AI coding agent as well as a new AI Mode in Shopping.