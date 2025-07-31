Google Introduces Video Overviews To NotebookLM, Lets Users Generate AI-Narrated Slides

Hyderabad: NotebookLM, Google's AI research and note-taking tool, has introduced Video Overviews and added new upgrades to its Studio panel. The Video Overviews help to turn text documents into AI-generated video summaries with slides, which include visuals directly taken from the provided content, such as diagrams, numbers, and quotes.

Showcased first at the Google I/O 2025 event, it will be rolled out to all users who use NotebookLM in English. The Video Overviews feature will soon support more languages, Google said.

NotebookLM Video Overviews

In a blog post, Google explained the new Video Overviews feature in NotebookLM. It allows a user to turn their notes and documents into short, narrated videos. These videos use slides with diagrams, quotes, numbers, and images that are directly taken from the content uploaded by the user. This makes it effective for explaining data, demonstrating processes, and making complex concepts more understandable.

Currently, the Video Overviews feature showcases the uploaded content in the form of narrated slides. It will have more formats in the future, the blog post mentioned.

The Video Overviews can be used to meet the specific requirements of a user. It is similar to the customisation available in Audio Overviews. Users can specify their topics of interest, learning objectives, or identify their target audience. Notably, the new feature accepts both general and advanced prompts.

Other upgrades in NotebookLM

Redesigned Studio panel: The tools in the NotebookLM's Studio panel include Audio Overview, Video Overview, MindMap, Reports, Timeline, and more. Google has redesigned the Studio section to showcase these options in a colourful grid.

Moreover, users can now create and store multiple outputs of the same category in a single notebook. As per the blog post, this is useful in a variety of situations. For instance, if a user has to make a public notebook, then a user can create a set of Audio Overviews in different languages to make it accessible to all.

If a user wants to manage a team, they can create Audio and Video Overviews for specific roles to save time and energy. Meanwhile, if a student wants to study for an exam, then they can use tools such as Mind Maps or Video Overviews to focus on different chapters of a subject. With the help of NotebookLM tools, users can dynamically use the AI research tool in various situations.

Redesigned Homepage: Everything a user generates will appear in a new activity feed below the Studio tools. To boost productivity, a user can also multitask within the Studio panel, listen to an Audio Overview, while simultaneously exploring the Mind Map or reviewing the Study Guide.