Google Introduces AI-powered Video Generation Tool Veo To Take On OpenAI's Sora

Hyderabad: Google on Wednesday announced Veo, an online generative AI video generation tool, to be available on Vertex AI in private preview. Veo has been developed by Google's DeepMind which is capable of generating high-quality videos using text prompts given by the user into visual and cinematic styles with exceptional speeds.

The brand believes that generative AI is leading real business growth and change. Enterprise companies that use generative AI have reported to have an increase of 86 per cent in their revenue, with an estimated growth of 6 per cent. Considering this, the tech giant is also investing itself in generative AI projects like the Veo and Imagen 3.

Veo: An Online Video Generation Model

As mentioned above, Veo is an online video generator that uses generative AI model to effortlessly produce high-quality videos by just giving image or text prompts. The program helps companies to change their existing creative assets into dynamic visuals, making those videos production-ready.