ETV Bharat / technology

Break Free From The Algorithm! Google Lets You Search Without Personalisation

Washington: In a bid to enhance user control and transparency, Google has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier for users to view search results without personalisation. This option, which can sometimes be found at the bottom of the search results page, allows users to explore the web without the influence of personalised search algorithms, confirmed The Verge.

According to a recent report obtained by the publication, users can now simply scroll down to the bottom of their search results and click on the link labelled "Try without personalisation." Once clicked, Google will load a fresh page that delivers results without the influence of the user's search history, preferences, or past interactions.

However, not all users may see this link in every search. For some, the search results page may display a message indicating that "Results are not personalised," depending on the user's settings or search behaviour.

As per The Verge, Google spokesperson, Ned Adriance, shared a statement on the update, emphasising its benefits for users, "This change makes it easier for people to get an accurate understanding of whether their results have been personalised, while also providing them with the opportunity to explore non-personalised results."