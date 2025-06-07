Google Introduces Gemini Scheduled Actions, Rivals ChatGPT’s Scheduled Tasks

Hyderabad: In this era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology has made people’s lives easier and simpler than ever before. Despite this, there are instances when we wish that our AI assistant could remember the small stuff so that we don’t have to. Google has just granted that wish, providing exactly that. Google has rolled out a handy new feature called ‘Scheduled Actions’ in Gemini, turning it into your digital butler now with a calendar.

This feature was originally teased at the recent Google I/O event and was set to roll out to select Android and iOS users.

Moreover, this functionality was designed to do more than just answer questions. Using Scheduled Actions, you can instruct Google’s interactive AI chatbot, Gemini, to do tasks on a daily or timed basis, which will follow through without further prompting. Imagine giving Google’s Gemini a standing order– and it listens. For example, you might want your inbox highlights every morning at 8 AM, a reminder for your dentist appointment on Monday, or a notification for your favourite football match on Sunday. Gemini will automatically schedule the events based on their date and time. Once the scheduled prompts are set, the new Scheduled Actions will manage them accordingly.

Gemini Scheduled Actions vs ChatGPT Scheduled Tasks

The new feature is one step closer to ChatGPT’s Scheduled Tasks feature, which was launched earlier this year. While ChatGPT sends scheduled reminders via its app and email, Gemini goes a step further by seamlessly integrating with Google’s ecosystem from Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and more. This creates a more centralised user experience under the Google umbrella. As Gemini has already been helping its users with to-do lists via on-demand prompts, the new feature, Scheduled Actions, will now allow it to deliver tasks proactively, without the need to repeat the same question every morning.

Gemini Scheduled Actions: How to access it?

This new feature is currently limited to users who subscribe to Google’s AI Pro or AI Ultra plans or those with an eligible Google Workspace business or education account. The feature is expected to become available to all users eventually.