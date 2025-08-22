ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces Gemini for Home, A Smarter Voice Assistant For Nest Smart Devices

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google announced the launch of a new AI-powered voice assistant, “Gemini for Home”, specifically built for Google Home devices. It will be powered by the Gemini 2.5 Pro model — the same advanced Gemini model used on smartphones — which will be used for advanced problem-solving with new home-focused features.

The introduction of the Gemini for Home marks a significant shift in Google's approach to AI in the home. Even though the company has been ahead in mobile AI innovations, it has lagged behind competitors such as Amazon's Alexa in the smart home space, as it held a strong position in the voice assistant market.

Previously, Google introduced many Gemini features, such as new voices, better conversational abilities, and AI enhancement in Nest cameras and more, but has never turned it into a complete assistant. Now Google has launched a complete AI-powered assistant in the form of Gemini for Home.

Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer for Google Home and Nest, stated that the experience with Gemini for Home will be new as it uses advanced reasoning, inference, and search capabilities of Google’s AI model.

The Gemini for Home has been specifically customised for home, so that conversations with AI can be done in a natural and simple format. This indicates that the new Google AI assistant will be able to understand the users in a better way with expressions and intentions.

For instance, if a user says “play the song of the year winner from 1990” or “play that song from this year’s summer blockbuster about race cars”, it will automatically find and play the song that they are looking for.

Another big change is the inclusion of “Gemini Live”, which will make conversations on Google Home even more interactive. It will allow users to talk with the AI assistant without the need to say Hey Google again and again. With this, a user can get help in cooking, plan to buy a new car, or ask how to fix the dishwasher. Apart from this, it will also be able to create creative things such as bedtime stories for children.