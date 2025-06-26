Google Introduces Gemini CLI, An AI Coding Agent For Developer Terminal: Here's What It Can Do

Hyderabad: Google has launched a new open-source AI-powered coding assistant, Gemini CLI (Command Line Interface). It is designed to make the coding process seamless by allowing users to interact with their systems via natural language. This AI tool is integrated with Gemini Code Assist. It has been launched with the intent to rival other AI tools such as OpenAI’s Codex and Anthropic’s Claude Code.

What is Gemini CLI?

The Gemini CLI is an open-source tool that brings the capabilities of Gemini AI directly to the developer terminal, a text-based application that allows developers to interact with a computer's operating system and software using commands and perform a variety of tasks, which range from creating simple websites and task management to deep research or generating videos.

One of the highlights about the Gemini CLI is that it is open-source in nature, which will allow developers to inspect, adapt, and contribute to the codebase. The usage of this new tool will normalise access to AI tools and support transparency, allowing users to understand the mechanics of the tool and evaluate its security.

At a press briefing, Google Senior Staff Software Engineer Taylor Mullen explained that with Gemini CLI, users can interact with their computer through natural language to solve problems and build complex workflows beyond what was previously possible.

The Gemini CLI is built on Apache License 2.0, which includes the TensorFlow engine and several foundational transformer models, also found in AI systems such as ChatGPT.

Google grants a free Gemini Code Assist license to access the Gemini CLI through users’ personal Google accounts. The AI coding assistant will use the Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model. The free tier includes a usage limit of 60 requests per minute and 1,000 per day. Meanwhile, if a user needs a higher usage limit, they can opt for the Standard or Enterprise paid versions.