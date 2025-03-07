Google Introduces AI Mode In Search, Adds A Dedicated Tab For Gemini 2.0-Powered AI Overviews

Hyderabad: Google has announced a new experimental feature in Search, called AI Mode. It expands what AI Overviews can do with more advanced reasoning, thinking, and multimodal capabilities. The AI Mode will sit beside the "All" tab in search results, allowing users to jump to a page where they can get answers from a custom version of Gemini 2.0.

Google also announced the launch of Gemini 2.0 for AI Overviews, to help with harder questions, starting with coding, advanced math and multimodal queries. It is currently limited to users in the US, and Google has not shared any plans for the expansion. However, it is rolling out AI Overviews to more people, including teens. Also, users don't need to be signed in to get access.

AI Mode Experiment in Search

Coming back to AI Mode in Search, the new feature is tailored for "power users" who want AI responses for even more of their searches. The dedicated tab for AI Overview allows users to get helpful AI-powered responses with the ability to go further with follow-up questions and helpful web links.

Since the AI Mode is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.0, it can tackle questions that need further exploration, comparisons, and reasoning. "You can ask nuanced questions that might have previously taken multiple searches — like exploring a new concept or comparing detailed options — and get a helpful AI-powered response with links to learn more," Google said in a blog post.

The AI Mode combines advanced model capabilities with Google’s information systems, allowing users to not only access high-quality web content, but also tap into fresh, real-time sources like the Knowledge Graph, info about the real world, and shopping data for billions of products.

"It uses a 'query fan-out' technique, issuing multiple related searches concurrently across subtopics and multiple data sources and then brings those results together to provide an easy-to-understand response," the tech giant explained. "This approach helps you access more breadth and depth of information than a traditional search on Google."

So if a user asks about the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch, and tracking mat, the custom version of Gemini 2.0 will use a multistep approach to make a plan, conduct searches to find information and adjust the plan based on what it finds.

Google says that it has started inviting Google One AI Premium subscribers to try out the AI Mode experimental feature in Search.