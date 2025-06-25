Google Introduces AI Mode In India For Smarter And Complete Search Results

Hyderabad: Google Search has introduced AI Mode in India. This is the first time Google has launched the AI Mode outside the US. This feature was launched in March this year for some selected users in the US. Notably, the feature is still in the experimental stage as part of the Search Labs.

When searching for anything using the new AI Mode in Google Search, users get AI-based results, which are smarter and complete. The current version does not include the Search Live feature that allows users to have a real-time voice chat with the AI chatbot.

The new feature understands and answers even difficult and long queries instantly. While using this mode, users can also ask follow-up questions and get web links to the sources of the result. The AI Mode is based on a custom large language model (LLM), Gemini 2.5, which allows this new functionality the ability to think deeply about a query and provide results, understanding the context as well.

Query Fan-out Technique

The query fan-out technique is used in the Google AI Mode, which is a method of expanding a user’s search query into multiple related sub-queries. The sub-queries are processed at the same time to access a wider range of results compared to a traditional Google search. These results are then combined to offer a comprehensive and relevant answer to the original query.

Key features of AI Mode

The AI Mode is the next level of Google's existing AI Overviews. It asks immediate follow-up questions once the query is answered for further clarification on the topic. The AI Mode provide answers to users’ queries by combining Google’s knowledge graph, shopping data, and live web content to offer relevant answers. The feature is based on Google’s ranking and quality systems for quality and fact-checking.

AI Mode in Google Lens

According to a blog post shared by Google, the AI Mode feature will work on Google Lens in addition to Google Search in India. Using this new feature, users can simply scan image-based queries via Google Lens and ask questions about things present in it. In Google Search’s AI Mode, users can also ask questions via text, voice, or photo.

AI Mode: How to activate it?

To access this new functionality, users have to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Flask’ icon placed in the top right corner along with the Google apps grid.

Step 3: The Search Labs webpage will be opened, now click the “Turn on” icon showcased at the welcome page.

The feature will be enabled in Google Search and will appear below the search box in the far left corner, before the “All” and “News” tabs.