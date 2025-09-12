ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces A New 'Purchases' Tab In Gmail, Makes 'Promotion' Tab Smarter

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has announced the rollout of a new update for Gmail users. It now comes with a new Purchases tab, which will enable users to track all delivery-related emails in one place, eliminating the need to search different emails to track orders. Apart from this, the tech giant is also updating the Promotions category in Gmail, which would showcase the most relevant promotional emails to the user, making it easier for them to view the relevant updates from senders and brands.

Google has mentioned that these updates will be available on both mobile and web platforms within the coming weeks.

Purchases Tab in Gmail

Users will be able to easily access the new Purchases tab in Gmail by clicking on the hamburger icon (three-line menu) near the search box, positioned at the top left corner. Then they have to go to the side menu and select the Purchases tab, where emails related to all online orders can be found.