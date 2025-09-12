ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces A New 'Purchases' Tab In Gmail, Makes 'Promotion' Tab Smarter

The Purchases tab will allow users to keep a check on their online orders, while the Promotions tab will showcase “most relevant” emails.

Google Introduces A New Purchases Tab And Updates Promotion Tab In Gmail
These updates will available on both mobile and web platforms within the coming weeks. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has announced the rollout of a new update for Gmail users. It now comes with a new Purchases tab, which will enable users to track all delivery-related emails in one place, eliminating the need to search different emails to track orders. Apart from this, the tech giant is also updating the Promotions category in Gmail, which would showcase the most relevant promotional emails to the user, making it easier for them to view the relevant updates from senders and brands.

Google has mentioned that these updates will be available on both mobile and web platforms within the coming weeks.

Purchases Tab in Gmail

Users will be able to easily access the new Purchases tab in Gmail by clicking on the hamburger icon (three-line menu) near the search box, positioned at the top left corner. Then they have to go to the side menu and select the Purchases tab, where emails related to all online orders can be found.

Google Introduces A New Purchases Tab And Updates Promotion Tab In Gmail
Purchases tab in Gmail (Image Credit: Google Blog)

Apart from placing all online orders in one place, Gmail will also highlight those orders that are slated to be delivered on that day. The delivery details of the packages will appear as cards on top of the primary inbox inside Gmail.

These delivery cards will have options such as “See Item” and “More details” for packages delivering on that day. Other packages will have “Track package” and “More details” options available. Using these options, users can find out the details of their orders along with their tracking details, making the whole process more convenient and easier.

Updates to Promotion Tab in Gmail

Google has also updated the Promotions tab in Gmail, making it smarter. Usually, the Promotions tab contains a lot of useless emails, which make it very difficult to find relevant emails. So, to view and interact with emails in this tab more easily, Gmail will now segregate “most relevant” emails from the non-relevant ones.

Google Introduces A New Purchases Tab And Updates Promotion Tab In Gmail
Updated Promtions tab in Gmail (Image Credit: Google Blog)

This will be done based on the emails that have been clicked or interacted with in the past. Gmail will automatically decide which brands and offers are more relevant and important to the user. Moreover, the Promotions tab will also integrate “nudges”, which will highlight upcoming deals and timely offers to the users.

