ETV Bharat / technology

Google I/O 2025 Dates Announced: Where To Watch, What To Expect

Hyderabad: Google has announced dates for its annual developer conference-- Google I/O 2025. The company will host the event on May 20 and May 21 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, USA. The conference will also be available online at io.google/2025.

Just like every year, the I/O will showcase Google's newest products, technologies, and innovations in AI alongside a new version of the Android operating system. The Google I/O 2025 will start with keynotes, followed by sessions, demos, networking opportunities, and more continuing on day two, the tech giant said in a blog post.

The Google I/O 2025 website is already live and taking registrations. You can watch the keynotes and sessions without registering, but you will miss out on exclusive developer benefits that are part of the Google Developer Program.

What to expect at Google I/O 2025

Last year, Google made hundreds of announcements at the I/O, which included updates regarding Google Workspace, Gemini AI, Android OS, Android ecosystem, and more. This year, the tech giant is expected to follow suit and announce even more advancements across its apps, products, and services.