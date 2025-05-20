Google I/O 2025 Commences Today: Where To Watch Live, What To Expect

Hyderabad: Google is all set to conduct its annual conference, Google I/O 2025, today. The latest edition of the conference will focus on the new features of Android 16, Wear OS 6, and exciting updates related to the Android XR headset and smart glasses. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to host the event and introduce lots of Gemini AI updates as the company plans to outshine its rivals in the AI race, bringing some unique products that complement its platform.

Google I/O 2025: Timing, Where to Watch the Livestream

The Google I/O annual conference will commence from 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT) for viewers in India. It will be held at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Interested viewers can watch the event live via the company’s official YouTube channel or catch the live event through the Google for Developers YouTube channel.

Viewers can watch a more technical developer keynote, followed by the CEO’s keynote address, scheduled to begin at 2 AM IST.

The event will be conducted for two days. Events for Day 1, scheduled to be held today, will focus on AI, Android, the web (Web Stage) and the cloud (Cloud Stage). These sessions will be streamed live at 4 AM IST, which can be rewatched once the livestream ends.

Day 2 of the annual conference will be on May 21, 2025. The sessions will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Android 16 is expected to be the big focus during the event, but with Gemini and Android XR in the mix, we can expect to see plenty of new features set to eventually feature glasses, wearables or maybe even on foldable devices later. Google has confirmed that the new OS, Android 16, will be released by June this year, along with a bunch of devices which will be able to run this new OS version. As the tech giant has already teased the design and features of Android XR glasses, now it's time for the company to reveal what the device has in store for us.

