Google Adds New Feature To Gemini, Allows Users To Generate AI Videos From Images

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new photo-to-video capability in Gemini, allowing users to turn their still images into dynamic eight-second video clips with sound, using simple text prompts. The new feature is powered by Google's latest state-of-the-art video generation model, Veo 3, announced in May and recently expanded to Google AI Pro subscribers in over 150 countries.

In a blog post, Google applauded user creativity as Veo 3 generated over 40 million videos across the Gemini app and Flow over the last seven weeks. The tech giant highlighted several examples of Veo 3 videos where users reimagined fairy tales through a modern view and made ASMR videos exploring what it would sound like to cut through a piece of cooling lava.

How to use the Photo-to-Video feature via Gemini

To turn still images into video clips, users need to select ‘Videos’ from the tool menu in the prompt box and upload a photo. Afterwards, they need to describe the scene and any audio instructions. Once the video is complete, they can tap the share button or download it directly.

"You can get creative by animating everyday objects, bringing your drawings and paintings to life or adding movement to nature scenes," Google said.

In an example, Google showcased limitless possibilities of video generation (embedded below), using only a picture of a cardboard box. Once your video is complete, tap the share button or download it to share with friends and family.

The AI-generated clips showcased a person opening the cardboard box to find ca onfetti explosion, a small boat in water, a music concert, a top-down view of a miniature city, a hamster cooking in a miniature kitchen, an emerging elevator, and a swimming pool with depth defying the laws of physics and common sense.

The photo-to-video capability is starting to roll out today to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in select countries around the world. Users can try the new feature at gemini.google.com. Notably, these same capabilities are also available in Google’s AI filmmaking tool Flow.

Since the generated videos look extremely realistic, Google has decided to include a visible watermark to show they are "Made with Gemini" alongside the invisible SynthID digital watermark.