Google's Gemini Live Can Turn Your Phone Into Real-Time Guide: What Is It? What Can It Do?

Hyderabad: Google has introduced Gemini Live, a new AI feature that lets users learn about the world in front of them using their smartphone cameras and screens. The new capability is part of the Gemini app and free for all Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 phones. Google is also packaging Gemini Live with the Gemini Advanced subscription for other Pixel phones.

What is Gemini Live?

Gemini Live lets Google's AI assistant understand what the user sees, turning their smartphone into a real-time guide. It uses multimodal AI to help users make sense of what's on their screens or in their camera view.

"Imagine you've just been served a local specialty in a restaurant in a new city or are looking at an unfamiliar product in a store. With Gemini Live, you can point your camera at something and get instant help understanding it," Google explained in a blog post.

How to use Gemini Live

To access Gemini Live, press and hold the power button to bring forth the Gemini AI assistant. Tap on the new Live button with three lines next to the mic icon to activate Gemini Live. Now, you can choose the camera or the screen-sharing option at the bottom to get the AI assistant to answer your query. Users can access both functionalities of Gemini Live during their conversation with the chatbot.

Gemini Live is baked inside the Gemini AI assistant app (Google)

Gemini Live: Use cases

Gemini Live can identify architecture, compare products, break down complex instructions, and much more. Even though users can do a lot more with the new capability, Google lists several use cases of Gemini Live, which are as follows:

Understand the world: Gemini can look at landmarks, storefronts, or dishes via the smartphone camera to provide detailed information about what is being viewed. It also allows users to explore additional details, such as historical significance or related recommendations, through follow-up questions. Additionally, Gemini Live updates its insights as the camera view changes, helping you understand things better.

Get more info instantly: Gemini Live can utilise the screen sharing feature while you browse the internet to pull up relevant details about places, events, or cultural highlights to help you plan better for any activity.

Make easy comparisons: Gemini Live can simplify decision-making and setup tasks by providing instant, tailored assistance. For instance, when comparing two TVs, you can ask specific questions like which is better for bright rooms, and Gemini Live will analyse features, prices, and reviews to help you make an easy selection.

Get easy guides: Gemini Live can take a look at any instruction manual PDF to break it down into easy to understand step-by-step guide for things like mounting a TV on a wall.

Tweak the content: Gemini Live can adapt content and help users understand it better. For example, if a recipe serves two but you need it for six, you can activate Gemini Live and ask it to adjust ingredient quantities and instructions. Gemini Live does the math for you. While watching tutorials, Gemini Live can also extract key moments, clarify steps, and emphasise safety tips, saving you from constant pauses and rewinds.