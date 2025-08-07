Essay Contest 2025

Google Gemini Can Now Create Illustrated Storybooks From Prompt, Files, And Pictures

Users can describe any story and ask Gemini to generate a personalised, illustrated storybook, complete with audio.

Gemini's new storybook generation feature is live and available globally
Gemini's new storybook generation feature is live and available globally (Image Credits: Google)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google has announced a new feature for Gemini, enabling users to generate illustrated storybooks, complete with read-aloud narration. The AI tool can take input from text prompts along with files and photos to produce short books for kids. Users can either utilise them as audio-visual digital content or print the storybook for offline reading and colouring activity for children.

"Simply describe any story you can imagine, and Gemini generates a unique 10-page book with custom art and audio," Google explained in a blog post.

Users can feed input via files and pictures
Users can feed input via files and pictures (Image Credits: Google)

It added that users can ask Gemini to draw inspiration from their own photos and files for a personal touch and bring their vision to life in any style imaginable, ranging from pixel art and comics to claymation, crochet, and even colouring books. The read-aloud narration supports over 45 languages.

In an example, Google showcased a user putting a text prompt to create a storybook for their children, explaining the parent's career in the style of a colouring book. They also attached their resume to help the AI understand the user's job and generate a tailored storybook.

The storybook features read-aloud narration
The storybook features read-aloud narration (Image Credits: Google)

Google says that storybooks will allow parents to:

  • Help their children understand complex topics; they can ask Gemini to create a story that explains the solar system to their 5-year-old.
  • Teach a lesson through storytelling; they can ask Gemini to teach a 7-year-old boy about the importance of being kind to his little brother through a story portraying elephants
  • Bring personal artwork to life; they can upload an image of a kid's drawing and modify this example prompt for their case: "This is my kid’s drawing. He’s 7 years old. Write a creative storybook that brings his drawing to life.”
  • Turn memories into magical stories; they can upload photos from their family trip and ask Gemini to create a personalised adventure. The storybook generation feature is available globally on the Gemini app and Gemini desktop at gemini.google.com/storybook.

The rollout of the new feature comes on the heels of Google announcing free access to the Gemini AI Pro plan for students globally, including in India, where it costs Rs 1,950 per month or Rs 19,500 per year. The offer is accessible to students who are 18 years of age or older.

