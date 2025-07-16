ETV Bharat / technology

Google Offers Free Gemini AI Pro Worth Rs 19,500 To Students In India: Eligibility, How To Apply, Key Benefits

Earlier this complimentary offer was valid only for U.S students. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google Inc. has introduced free access to its Gemini AI Pro plan for Indian students, eliminating the usual monthly subscription cost of Rs 1,950 or annual cost of Rs 19,500. The offer is valid for one year and is accessible to students who are 18 years of age or older.

With this free access, students can use features such as expanded storage, AI-powered text-to-video tools, seamless Gemini integration, and more. Previously, this complimentary offer was valid only for students in the U.S.

Eligible students can take advantage of this offer by signing up via the official promotion page for Students, where they have to register themselves using their college email ID or other student verification methods. The offer will be valid till September 15, 2025.

What does the plan include?

Once students have enrolled on the free programme, they will be able to use Gemini 2.5 Pro, which is Google’s most powerful AI model yet. The free student plan will include tools for study, writing, research, and job preparation.

Here is the list of tools that the free student plan comes with.

Unlimited academic support using Gemini 2.5 Pro: Students can use it to understand their homework, prepare essays, do coding, and prepare for exams and interviews.