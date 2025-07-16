Google Offers Free Gemini AI Pro Worth Rs 19,500 To Students In India: Eligibility, How To Apply, Key Benefits

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google Inc. has introduced free access to its Gemini AI Pro plan for Indian students, eliminating the usual monthly subscription cost of Rs 1,950 or annual cost of Rs 19,500. The offer is valid for one year and is accessible to students who are 18 years of age or older.
With this free access, students can use features such as expanded storage, AI-powered text-to-video tools, seamless Gemini integration, and more. Previously, this complimentary offer was valid only for students in the U.S.
Eligible students can take advantage of this offer by signing up via the official promotion page for Students, where they have to register themselves using their college email ID or other student verification methods. The offer will be valid till September 15, 2025.
If you're a student in India - you've just been granted access to a FREE Gemini upgrade worth ₹19,500 for one year
Claim and get free access to Veo 3, Gemini in Google apps, and 2TB storage
What does the plan include?
Once students have enrolled on the free programme, they will be able to use Gemini 2.5 Pro, which is Google’s most powerful AI model yet. The free student plan will include tools for study, writing, research, and job preparation.
Here is the list of tools that the free student plan comes with.
Unlimited academic support using Gemini 2.5 Pro: Students can use it to understand their homework, prepare essays, do coding, and prepare for exams and interviews.
NotebookLM: It will help students to organise and summarise study notes with 5x usage limits.
Gemini Live: Using this, students can personalise their learning and have real-time interaction with AI.
Veo 3: It will allow students to generate AI-powered videos suitable for presentations.
Deep Research tools: With these tools, students will get assistance in research.
Integration with Gmail, Docs, and Sheets: This will allow students to have seamless writing and editing tasks.
Moreover, in this plan, students will also get 2TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, using which they can store and share their research, assignments, presentations, and creative files.
Why is Google doing this?
In a blog post, Google mentioned that as more students are turning towards AI for learning and preparing for careers, this complimentary offer will allow them to responsibly explore AI tools. The tech giant hopes that by using this plan, students will be able to learn better, faster, and smarter.