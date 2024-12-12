ETV Bharat / technology

Google's New AI Agent Can Plan And Execute Extensive Research On Any Complex Topic: How To Use

Google introduced Deep Research, an AI assistant for comprehensive, easy-to-read reports on complex topics.

Google introduces Deep Research for Gemini Advanced users
Google introduces Deep Research for Gemini Advanced users (Google)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Google has announced Deep Research, a personal AI research assistant that can explore complex topics on your behalf and provide findings in a comprehensive and easy-to-read report. This tags alongside the announcement of Gemini 2.0, Google's most capable AI model yet.

Deep Research is the first feature in Gemini that follows Google's vision of building more agentic capabilities into its products. Google says that the new agentic system combines Google's web expertise and Gemini's advanced reasoning to produce insightful reports.

Deep Research to make research work easy

Deep Research has been designed to do all the hard work associated with researching a topic, which would have taken hours of "cross-referencing a sea of open tabs", finding relevant information, and putting it into the document.

With Deep Research, Gemini can create a multi-step research plan for you to either revise or approve. Once approved, it begins deeply analysing relevant information from across the web on your behalf, Google explains in a blog post.

"Over the course of a few minutes, Gemini continuously refines its analysis, browsing the web the way you do: searching, finding interesting pieces of information and then starting a new search based on what it’s learned," it adds.

Google says that it repeats the process multiple times, following which it generates a comprehensive report of the key findings. Users can select to export the information into a Google Doc. The document is said to be neatly organised with links to the original sources, connecting users to relevant websites and businesses or organisations they might not have found otherwise, allowing them to dig deeper if they want.

Gemini also lets users ask follow-up questions for additional information or if they want to refine the report presented by Deep Research.

Deep Research - Gemini Advanced: Availability

Deep Research is currently only available in English and has started rolling out in Gemini Advanced on desktop and mobile web. It will be available in the mobile app in early 2025.

To use Deep Research, Gemini Advanced users need to toggle the model drop-down to “Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research” and enter their research question.

Hyderabad: Google has announced Deep Research, a personal AI research assistant that can explore complex topics on your behalf and provide findings in a comprehensive and easy-to-read report. This tags alongside the announcement of Gemini 2.0, Google's most capable AI model yet.

Deep Research is the first feature in Gemini that follows Google's vision of building more agentic capabilities into its products. Google says that the new agentic system combines Google's web expertise and Gemini's advanced reasoning to produce insightful reports.

Deep Research to make research work easy

Deep Research has been designed to do all the hard work associated with researching a topic, which would have taken hours of "cross-referencing a sea of open tabs", finding relevant information, and putting it into the document.

With Deep Research, Gemini can create a multi-step research plan for you to either revise or approve. Once approved, it begins deeply analysing relevant information from across the web on your behalf, Google explains in a blog post.

"Over the course of a few minutes, Gemini continuously refines its analysis, browsing the web the way you do: searching, finding interesting pieces of information and then starting a new search based on what it’s learned," it adds.

Google says that it repeats the process multiple times, following which it generates a comprehensive report of the key findings. Users can select to export the information into a Google Doc. The document is said to be neatly organised with links to the original sources, connecting users to relevant websites and businesses or organisations they might not have found otherwise, allowing them to dig deeper if they want.

Gemini also lets users ask follow-up questions for additional information or if they want to refine the report presented by Deep Research.

Deep Research - Gemini Advanced: Availability

Deep Research is currently only available in English and has started rolling out in Gemini Advanced on desktop and mobile web. It will be available in the mobile app in early 2025.

To use Deep Research, Gemini Advanced users need to toggle the model drop-down to “Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research” and enter their research question.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOOGLE GEMINI AI AGENTGOOGLE GEMINI ADVANCEGOOGLE AI RESEARCHGOOGLE DEEP RESEARCH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.