Google's New AI Agent Can Plan And Execute Extensive Research On Any Complex Topic: How To Use

Hyderabad: Google has announced Deep Research, a personal AI research assistant that can explore complex topics on your behalf and provide findings in a comprehensive and easy-to-read report. This tags alongside the announcement of Gemini 2.0, Google's most capable AI model yet.

Deep Research is the first feature in Gemini that follows Google's vision of building more agentic capabilities into its products. Google says that the new agentic system combines Google's web expertise and Gemini's advanced reasoning to produce insightful reports.

Deep Research to make research work easy

Deep Research has been designed to do all the hard work associated with researching a topic, which would have taken hours of "cross-referencing a sea of open tabs", finding relevant information, and putting it into the document.

With Deep Research, Gemini can create a multi-step research plan for you to either revise or approve. Once approved, it begins deeply analysing relevant information from across the web on your behalf, Google explains in a blog post.

"Over the course of a few minutes, Gemini continuously refines its analysis, browsing the web the way you do: searching, finding interesting pieces of information and then starting a new search based on what it’s learned," it adds.