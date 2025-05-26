ETV Bharat / technology

Google Expands Veo 3: Users In 71 Countries Can Now Generate Realistic AI Videos With Audio

Earlier limited to only users in the US, Google's AI-powered text-to-video model Veo 3 is now available in 71 countries.

A screengrab of Veo 3 demo published by Google DeepMind (Image Credits: YouTube/ Google DeepMind)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google has announced the expansion of its newly released Veo 3 text-to-video generation platform, allowing users in 71 countries to access the updated AI model introduced at the Google I/O 2025. Currently, the AI video generator is only available to paid subscribers of Gemini.

Developed by Google DeepMind, Veo 3 is the company's state-of-the-art video generation model that lets users add sound effects, ambient noise, and even dialogue. The demo showcases footage that looks too realistic and follows physics like never before.

At the time of the launch, Veo 3 was made available only in the US. The expansion announcement was made by Josh Woodward, Vice President at Google Labs and Gemini, in a post on X. Some of the countries that are getting access to the Veo 3 video generator include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, the US, and Zimbabwe.

India is missing from the list of 71 countries. However, Woodward said that they are working to enable access to Veo 3 in India as fast as they can.

How to try Veo 3

Veo 3 is only available to the Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers. The Pro subscribers only get a trial pack of Veo 3 on the web, with a mobile version coming soon, allowing them to create 10 videos. Meanwhile, Ultra subscribers get access to both the Gemini web and mobile with maximum limits. While Woodward has not announced the exact limit, he confirmed that the limit refreshes daily.

To access Veo 3, users are required to go to Gemini at gemini.google and click the Video chip in the prompt bar. This will enable Veo 3, allowing users to get an AI-generated video with just a text prompt.

In addition to Veo 3, Woodward also announced specifics for access to Flow, a new AI filmmaking tool that utilises Veo 3, helping creators mould the generated clip to their liking with camera movements, ingredient placement, and more. Flow is available at flow.google, allowing Pro subscribers to generate 10 videos per month and Ultra users to generate 125 videos (earlier 83) per month.

The Google AI Pro costs Rs 1,950 per month in India with access to Veo 2 (+Veo 3 trial), Flow (limited), Deep Research, Notebook LM, Gemini access across Google Workspace, Whisk (limited), 2TB of total storage, and more. The plan costs $19.99 per month in the US. The newly released Google AI Ultra plan costs $249.99 per month, which has yet to arrive in India. It removes limits on the Pro benefits and adds access to project Mariner, 30TB of total storage, and a YouTube Premium individual plan.

TAGGED:

