Google Doodle Celebrates International Women's Day 2025, Honouring Women In STEM

IWD 2025: Google is celebrating International Women's Day 2025 with a Doodle today, March 8, 2025. The tech giant is honouring visionary women in STEM fields as evidenced by the artwork of the Doodle. It features icons to highlight the role of women in space exploration, ancient discoveries, and lab research around physics, chemistry, and biology.

Google says these achievements represent just a small fraction of women’s contributions to science. "International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder: the achievements of women have shaped our world throughout history," the tech giant said. "And it is because of their collective brilliance that we are able to experience the wonders of the modern world."

The United Nations first recognised International Women's Day in 1975 to highlight the importance of women's contributions around the world. The reason why Google Doodle for this day highlights women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is due to their low representation in these fields. It said that while women's work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps still persist.

Only 35% of all students in STEM related fields of study are women (Getty Images)

"Currently, women represent only 29 per cent of the global STEM workforce," Google said, adding that this number grows larger every year. In a way, Google Doodle has brought back the focus to the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which highlights the same issue.

IWD 2025: Accelerate Action

The official theme of International Women's Day 2025 is "Accelerate Action" for gender equality. "Step forward in solidarity for IWD 2025 on March 8 to help #AccelerateAction," says the official IWD site. It presents the following ways individuals, groups, and organisations can help Accelerate Action for the cause: