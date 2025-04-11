Google Docs Can Now Generate Podcast From Text, Other Workspace Apps Also Get New AI Powers

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out a new wave of AI features for Workspace, adding more capabilities to Docs, Sheets, Chat, and more. The Gemini has received a deeper integration with the core Workspace apps, enabling smarter data handling, real-time collation support, and automated meeting notes. Let's take a look at these features.

Google Docs gets new AI features

One of the highlighting features of the new Workspace update is Google Docs' new ability to create full audio versions of the document. It also enables users to create podcast-style overviews for the key highlights of the written text. The audio experiences in Google Docs will be available in alpha in the coming weeks.

Google says that it has added the feature due to the popularity of audio overviews in NotebookLM. Notably, the company recently confirmed the upcoming arrival of a dedicated application for the NotebookLM platform, giving users access to AI-powered research and writing assistance. Currently, the platform is accessible only via the web.

In addition to new audio capabilities, the web-based word processor is also adding an AI writing tool to the app, called "Help me refine", which will be available in alpha later this quarter. Google says that the feature aims to be more than just a text generator and act as a writing coach.

"Instead of just rewriting sentences, it offers thoughtful suggestions on how to strengthen your argument, improve the structure of your piece, or make your key points clearer. It can also help with formatting consistency," Google wrote in a Workspace blog. "The goal isn't just to fix the document, but to help you become a more effective communicator over time."

Other Workspace improvements

Google Vids: Vids has been confirmed to get Google's Veo 2 image generation model for better results. Part of Workspace, Vids is Google's AI-powered video creation app for work, designed to help users create informational videos for work-related purposes.

Google Meet: Google is building on 'Take notes for me' to add new AI features in Meet. Users will be able to ask Gemini in Meet what they missed in a meeting to get a quick summary, have it sharpen a point before they jump into a conversation, and do a lot more.

Google Sheets: Google's web-based spreadsheet application Sheets is also getting a new AI experience that will allow it to automatically analyse data and surface key insights for users.

Google Chat: Workspace communication tool Google Chat is also getting updated with Gemini integration to allow teams work better together.

Google Workspace Flows: Finally, Google also introduced Google Workspace Flows, a new way to create agentic workflows that automate repetitive work. It can also streamline processes in addition to other tasks.