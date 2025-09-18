ETV Bharat / technology

Google Discover Now Shows Videos And Social Posts From Your Favourite Publishers And Creators

Google is also allowing users to personalise their Discover feed by selecting their favourite publishers and creators.

Google Discover will now show videos and social posts alongside articles
Google Discover will now show videos and social posts alongside articles (Google)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 18, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Google has officially announced the introduction of new content, formats, and features to Discover, allowing users to explore content across many different sources and platforms, including not only articles but videos and social posts as well. Several users have already started to see the new change, while the rest will get the update in the coming weeks.

"In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles, Google said.

With the new change, Google Discover will show more types of content from publishers and creators across the web, such as posts from X, Instagram, and YouTube. Google said that it will be adding to its platforms soon.

Follow publishers and creators for Discover content

Google also announced a personalisation feature for Discover, allowing users to choose their favourite creators and publishers to see more of their content in their feed. Users can preview articles, YouTube videos, and posts from social channels from publishers and creators by tapping their name, taking them to a new dedicated space for their content. If users decide to "follow" them, their content will be prioritised in the Discover feed.

You can preview content from publishers and creators in Discover
You can preview content from publishers and creators in Discover (Google)

Google says, with this update, it aims to make Discover a more helpful jumping-off point for exploring the content users love. It further says that it will continue to add more ways for people to connect directly with the publishers and creators they love in Discover.

The new Discover personalisation feature comes right after Google allowed users to choose their preferred news sources in Top Stories. The feature aims to let users remove "occasional" low-quality news sources in Search and take full advantage of their news subscriptions or simply have Google prioritise their preferred publishers when searching for information.

Also read: Search Live: New Google Search Feature Enables Real-Time Conversations With AI

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOOGLEVIDEOS IN DISCOVERSOCIAL POSTS IN DISCOVERPERSONALISE GOOGLE DISCOVERGOOGLE DISCOVER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.