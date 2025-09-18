ETV Bharat / technology

Google Discover Now Shows Videos And Social Posts From Your Favourite Publishers And Creators

Hyderabad: Google has officially announced the introduction of new content, formats, and features to Discover, allowing users to explore content across many different sources and platforms, including not only articles but videos and social posts as well. Several users have already started to see the new change, while the rest will get the update in the coming weeks.

"In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles, Google said.

With the new change, Google Discover will show more types of content from publishers and creators across the web, such as posts from X, Instagram, and YouTube. Google said that it will be adding to its platforms soon.

Follow publishers and creators for Discover content