Google Discover Now Shows Videos And Social Posts From Your Favourite Publishers And Creators
Google is also allowing users to personalise their Discover feed by selecting their favourite publishers and creators.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has officially announced the introduction of new content, formats, and features to Discover, allowing users to explore content across many different sources and platforms, including not only articles but videos and social posts as well. Several users have already started to see the new change, while the rest will get the update in the coming weeks.
"In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles, Google said.
With the new change, Google Discover will show more types of content from publishers and creators across the web, such as posts from X, Instagram, and YouTube. Google said that it will be adding to its platforms soon.
Follow publishers and creators for Discover content
Google also announced a personalisation feature for Discover, allowing users to choose their favourite creators and publishers to see more of their content in their feed. Users can preview articles, YouTube videos, and posts from social channels from publishers and creators by tapping their name, taking them to a new dedicated space for their content. If users decide to "follow" them, their content will be prioritised in the Discover feed.
Google says, with this update, it aims to make Discover a more helpful jumping-off point for exploring the content users love. It further says that it will continue to add more ways for people to connect directly with the publishers and creators they love in Discover.
The new Discover personalisation feature comes right after Google allowed users to choose their preferred news sources in Top Stories. The feature aims to let users remove "occasional" low-quality news sources in Search and take full advantage of their news subscriptions or simply have Google prioritise their preferred publishers when searching for information.