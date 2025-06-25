ETV Bharat / technology

Google DeepMind Launches On-Device Gemini Robotics AI Model That Works Without Internet

The on-device AI Model version can operate without the need of an internet connection. ( Image Credit: Google DeepMind Blog )

Hyderabad: Google rolls out an on-device version of the Gemini Robotics AI model, which can operate without an internet connection. The new Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model comes with general-purpose dexterous capabilities and task generalisation, similar to the one released in March this year.

For those who do not know what a VLA model is, it's a type of AI model that combines vision, language, and action capabilities to enable robots to understand their environment, process instructions, and perform tasks.

This new update highlights a significant shift from its earlier models that relied on cloud connectivity. By enabling robots to process information and make decisions on the device itself, the Mountain View-based company hopes to make robotics more practical in environments such as remote areas, secure facilities, and latency-sensitive situations.

Dexterity Evaluation (Image Credit: Google DeepMind Blog)

The main highlight of Google’s on-device Robotics AI model is that it can work in places with weak or no connectivity, making it highly reliable. Additionally, it can process information locally, which is expected to be helpful in privacy-sensitive applications where data security is a major concern, such as healthcare and industrial automation.

Gemini Robotics On-Device AI Model

The new Robotics AI model is designed to enable robots to complete a wide range of physical tasks, even if the model has not been specifically trained to do so. Several videos shared by a DeepMind blog showcase how the on-device AI model can do general tasks with dexterity.

In a clip, the on-device AI model was instructed to perform general tasks—such as opening a middle drawer and closing a pear-shaped container—which it executed successfully. To check the dexterity of the AI model, it was instructed to unzip a bag and uncap a marker, which was also completed.