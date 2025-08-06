Google DeepMind Introduces Genie 3 That Creates 3D Interactive Worlds In Real Time

Hyderabad: Google's AI subdivision, Google DeepMind, has launched Genie 3. It is the latest version of the AI world model that can produce an explorable 3D world in real time using a simple text prompt. The Genie 3 supports continuous interaction for a few minutes, remembers where objects were placed, and allows dynamic changes such as character addition or changing weather conditions in the 3D world.

The company has mentioned that Genie 3 will be available as a limited research preview, and the early access of the AI systems will be limited to a selected number of academics and creators for gathering crucial feedback and interdisciplinary perspectives. It will gradually be expanded to the public in the future.

What is Genie 3?

The Genie 3 is an advanced AI model which generates highly detailed, interactive 3D environments using a simple text prompt. It generates dynamic content rather than static. The Genie 3 can be used in video games, training simulations, and education.

According to Google DeepMind, Genie 3 enables users to move in the AI-generated 3D world at 24 frames per second in 720 pixels resolution, with consistency retained for a few minutes. It is a giant leap compared to its previous AI models, Genie 2, which generated 3D worlds at 360 pixels resolution for a duration of 10 to 20 seconds.

The biggest highlight of the Genie 3 is visual memory. If a user leaves an object and comes back later, they will find it there. The AI 3D model supports promptable world events, which means that users can add elements like rain and snowfall, introduce new characters, or alter objects using text prompts. These changes happen in real-time.

Difference between other earlier models

Compared to the Genie 2, which was limited in terms of both realism and duration, Genie 3 comes with two significant technical enhancements. The first one is Frame-by-Frame generation of 3D worlds, along with visual memory, which allows consistency for longer periods. The second one is dynamic generation without the need for a 3D scene or preset assets, unlike methods such as NeRFs or Gaussian Splatting that require defined geometry.

This enables Genie 3 to be more dynamic for research and development, especially for training AI agents to perform tasks across longer timelines.

Limitations of Genie 3

Despite Genie 3 being claimed to be better than several AI world models, it comes with the following limitations: