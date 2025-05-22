Google Confirms DeX-Like Desktop Experience For Android 16, Asks Developers To Embrace Adaptive App Designs

Hyderabad: Just a few days after Google was spotted developing the desktop mode for Android, the tech giant has confirmed that Android 16 will indeed come with desktop windowing to enable a "true desktop-like experience" on connected screens.

The announcement came at the Google I/O 2025 developer conference, followed by an Android Developers Blog post, explaining the increasing importance of an app's ability to adapt to different screen sizes.

"Android 16 introduces significant advancements in desktop windowing for a true desktop-like experience on large screens and when devices are connected to external displays," Fahd Imtiaz, Product Manager, Android Developer, wrote in the blog post.

"With Android's continuous growth into new form factors and upcoming enhancements such as desktop windowing and connected displays in Android 16, an app's ability to seamlessly adapt to different screen sizes is becoming increasingly crucial for retaining users and staying competitive," the post added.

Google also announced its collaboration with Samsung to build upon the foundations laid by Samsung DeX — a platform known to transform smartphones and tablets into a desktop computing experience. Android Authority had received an early look at the unfinished feature on a Pixel smartphone, but they believe that the feature will not launch with Android 16, but either with a quarterly release of the new OS or with Android 17. It appears that we won't have to wait for next year's OS release to get the feature.

Adaptive design: Google's vision for app scalability

Google highlights adaptive Android development as a strategic approach that ensures apps function efficiently across a growing range of devices and usage scenarios. By prioritising intelligent design choices, developers can maximise code reuse and enhance scalability, making applications more flexible and responsive.

Calling adaptive app development a fundamental strategy, Google says that it is about how the same mobile app runs well across phones, foldables, tablets, Chromebooks, connected displays, XR, and cars, laying a strong foundation for future devices and differentiating for specific form factors.

Explaining the importance of adaptive design to deliver "exceptional user experiences" across the entire Android ecosystem, the post said to developers, "You don't need to rebuild your app for each form factor; but rather make small, iterative changes, as needed, when needed."