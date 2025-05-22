ETV Bharat / technology

Google Confirms DeX-Like Desktop Experience For Android 16, Asks Developers To Embrace Adaptive App Designs

Google at I/O 2025 announced desktop windowing in Android 16 for a true desktop-like experience on large screens, connected to smartphones and tablets.

Google Confirms DeX-Like Desktop Experience For Android 16, Asks Developers To Embrace Adaptive App Designs
Android 16 to bring Desktop Windowing for large screens (Image Credits: Google)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 22, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Just a few days after Google was spotted developing the desktop mode for Android, the tech giant has confirmed that Android 16 will indeed come with desktop windowing to enable a "true desktop-like experience" on connected screens.

The announcement came at the Google I/O 2025 developer conference, followed by an Android Developers Blog post, explaining the increasing importance of an app's ability to adapt to different screen sizes.

"Android 16 introduces significant advancements in desktop windowing for a true desktop-like experience on large screens and when devices are connected to external displays," Fahd Imtiaz, Product Manager, Android Developer, wrote in the blog post.

"With Android's continuous growth into new form factors and upcoming enhancements such as desktop windowing and connected displays in Android 16, an app's ability to seamlessly adapt to different screen sizes is becoming increasingly crucial for retaining users and staying competitive," the post added.

Also read: Android XR Glasses Can Provide Real-World Subtitles: Google I/O Demos The Future Of Wearable AI

Google also announced its collaboration with Samsung to build upon the foundations laid by Samsung DeX — a platform known to transform smartphones and tablets into a desktop computing experience. Android Authority had received an early look at the unfinished feature on a Pixel smartphone, but they believe that the feature will not launch with Android 16, but either with a quarterly release of the new OS or with Android 17. It appears that we won't have to wait for next year's OS release to get the feature.

Adaptive design: Google's vision for app scalability

Google highlights adaptive Android development as a strategic approach that ensures apps function efficiently across a growing range of devices and usage scenarios. By prioritising intelligent design choices, developers can maximise code reuse and enhance scalability, making applications more flexible and responsive.

Calling adaptive app development a fundamental strategy, Google says that it is about how the same mobile app runs well across phones, foldables, tablets, Chromebooks, connected displays, XR, and cars, laying a strong foundation for future devices and differentiating for specific form factors.

Explaining the importance of adaptive design to deliver "exceptional user experiences" across the entire Android ecosystem, the post said to developers, "You don't need to rebuild your app for each form factor; but rather make small, iterative changes, as needed, when needed."

Also read: Google Can Now Identify AI-Generated Text, Image, Audio, And Video; But There's A Catch
Also read: Write, Create, And Direct: Google Introduces 'Flow' For Cinematic AI Filmmaking With Veo 3

Hyderabad: Just a few days after Google was spotted developing the desktop mode for Android, the tech giant has confirmed that Android 16 will indeed come with desktop windowing to enable a "true desktop-like experience" on connected screens.

The announcement came at the Google I/O 2025 developer conference, followed by an Android Developers Blog post, explaining the increasing importance of an app's ability to adapt to different screen sizes.

"Android 16 introduces significant advancements in desktop windowing for a true desktop-like experience on large screens and when devices are connected to external displays," Fahd Imtiaz, Product Manager, Android Developer, wrote in the blog post.

"With Android's continuous growth into new form factors and upcoming enhancements such as desktop windowing and connected displays in Android 16, an app's ability to seamlessly adapt to different screen sizes is becoming increasingly crucial for retaining users and staying competitive," the post added.

Also read: Android XR Glasses Can Provide Real-World Subtitles: Google I/O Demos The Future Of Wearable AI

Google also announced its collaboration with Samsung to build upon the foundations laid by Samsung DeX — a platform known to transform smartphones and tablets into a desktop computing experience. Android Authority had received an early look at the unfinished feature on a Pixel smartphone, but they believe that the feature will not launch with Android 16, but either with a quarterly release of the new OS or with Android 17. It appears that we won't have to wait for next year's OS release to get the feature.

Adaptive design: Google's vision for app scalability

Google highlights adaptive Android development as a strategic approach that ensures apps function efficiently across a growing range of devices and usage scenarios. By prioritising intelligent design choices, developers can maximise code reuse and enhance scalability, making applications more flexible and responsive.

Calling adaptive app development a fundamental strategy, Google says that it is about how the same mobile app runs well across phones, foldables, tablets, Chromebooks, connected displays, XR, and cars, laying a strong foundation for future devices and differentiating for specific form factors.

Explaining the importance of adaptive design to deliver "exceptional user experiences" across the entire Android ecosystem, the post said to developers, "You don't need to rebuild your app for each form factor; but rather make small, iterative changes, as needed, when needed."

Also read: Google Can Now Identify AI-Generated Text, Image, Audio, And Video; But There's A Catch
Also read: Write, Create, And Direct: Google Introduces 'Flow' For Cinematic AI Filmmaking With Veo 3

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOOGLE IO 2025ANDROID 16GOOGLEGOOGLE DESKTOP MODEANDROID DESKTOP MODE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.