Google Introduces Gemini AI To Chrome Browser, Makes It A Smart Assistant With Agentic AI Capabilities
The Gemini AI in Chrome can be accessed through the ‘Gemini’ icon placed at the top right corner of Chrome.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has launched the Gemini AI for its popular web browser, Google Chrome. This will enable a new experience for the users while browsing and searching the web. With the addition of Gemini AI, Google Chrome is no longer just a simple web browser but a smart assistant that understands the needs of users and works accordingly.
The Gemini AI for Google Chrome has currently been rolled out for Windows and macOS users in the US, and will only be available in English. It will be available for Chrome Enterprise in the coming weeks via Google Workspace. Moreover, Google is also planning to bring Gemini to Chrome for both Android and iOS mobile devices.
Gemini AI for Google Chrome: New Features
According to a blog post shared by Google, Gemini’s icon will now appear in the top right corner of the Chrome Window. Users can click the icon to activate the AI features.
One of the main highlights of Gemini in Chrome is its ability to become an agentic browsing assistant. Users can click on the ‘Gemini’ icon and type their tedious tasks, such as booking for a haircut, ordering weekly groceries, and others. Google mentions that the automated tasks can be stopped at any point in time.
The Gemini AI for Google Chrome will enable users to quickly compare and summarise information across multiple websites to find the information they want. For instance, if a user is planning a vacation, while searching for flights, hotels, and vacation activities across multiple tabs, then Gemini AI will summarise all the information into a single itinerary to make the travel plan smoother.
The new AI feature for Chrome enables users to access previously visited webpages. To do so, they will have to click the Gemini icon and enter prompts such as “What was the website that I saw the walnut desk on last week?” or “What was that blog I read on back-to-school shopping?”.
The Gemini AI for Google Chrome also comes integrated with Google apps, such as Calendar, YouTube, and Maps. It will enable users to schedule meetings, view location details, and more, all without leaving the webpage they are currently on. For instance, if a user wants to look for a specific spot in a YouTube video, they can click on the Gemini icon and type the exact point they want to go to.
New Omnibox equipped with AI
Apart from this, Google has also added AI features to Chrome’s address bar, the Google Omnibox. Users can activate AI Mode in the address bar and ask questions about a website without having to open it. They can also ask follow-up questions.
In addition to all this, Google has also released several security updates. New security features have been added to Chrome to protect users from fraud.
The Gemini AI will also allow Chrome to act as a password agent in the future. Users will be able to change their passwords with just one click on select websites such as Coursera, Spotify, Duolingo, and H&M.