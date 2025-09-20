ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces Gemini AI To Chrome Browser, Makes It A Smart Assistant With Agentic AI Capabilities

The Gemini AI for Google Chrome has currently been rolled out for Windows and macOS users in the US in English. ( Image Credit: Google )

By ETV Bharat Tech Team Published : September 20, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST 3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google has launched the Gemini AI for its popular web browser, Google Chrome. This will enable a new experience for the users while browsing and searching the web. With the addition of Gemini AI, Google Chrome is no longer just a simple web browser but a smart assistant that understands the needs of users and works accordingly. The Gemini AI for Google Chrome has currently been rolled out for Windows and macOS users in the US, and will only be available in English. It will be available for Chrome Enterprise in the coming weeks via Google Workspace. Moreover, Google is also planning to bring Gemini to Chrome for both Android and iOS mobile devices. Gemini AI for Google Chrome: New Features According to a blog post shared by Google, Gemini’s icon will now appear in the top right corner of the Chrome Window. Users can click the icon to activate the AI features. One of the main highlights of Gemini in Chrome is its ability to become an agentic browsing assistant. Users can click on the ‘Gemini’ icon and type their tedious tasks, such as booking for a haircut, ordering weekly groceries, and others. Google mentions that the automated tasks can be stopped at any point in time.