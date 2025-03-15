Google Is Retiring Assistant On Android In Favour Of AI-Powered Gemini: How To Switch

Hyderabad: Following the introduction of Gemini, Google started integrating the AI service into Android, even presenting it as a replacement for Google Assistant last year. Fast forward to 2025 and Google is ready to say goodbye to the trusty digital assistant in favour of a "personal, AI-powered assistant".

Google Assistant was launched for Android in 2016 and allowed users to get help from Google in a more natural way. The tech giant says that it is now in the midst of another platform shift. This time, generative AI is taking the lead, enabling them to make the world's most helpful assistant with AI.

"We’re upgrading Google Assistant users on mobile to Gemini, offering a new kind of help only possible with the power of AI," said Brian Marquardt, Senior Direct, Product Management, Gemini app. "Millions of people have already made the switch from Google Assistant to Gemini, and they are telling us how helpful the new, AI-powered features are in their daily lives."

Over the coming months, Google confirmed to "upgrade" more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini. Later this year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices. Additionally, Google will remove it from mobile app stores as well.

Notably, if you use a mobile device that does not meet the minimum system requirements to run Gemini, Google Assistant functionality will not change at this time, Google explained.

In addition to smartphones, Google is also planning to upgrade tablets, cars, and devices that connect to phones (headphones, smartwatches, etc) to Gemini. Additionally, home devices like speakers, displays, and TVs will also be powered by Gemini. The tech giant will share more details about this transition in the next few months.

How to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini on Android

When Gemini first attempted to replace Google Assistant, it brought tons of new functionalities but lacked the power to perform basic functions on the phone, such as playing music, setting timers/alarms, making a call, and more. However, Gemini is now capable of doing all of this in addition to offering help in writing emails, finding information from the web, and much more.

Step-by-step guide to set Gemini your default assistant via Google app (ETV Bharat)

If you have yet to make a switch and want to set Gemini as your default assistant on Android, follow the given steps:

Open Google app

Tap on your profile picture

Go to Settings > Google Assistant > Digital Assistants from Google

Select Gemini and follow the on-screen prompts

Now you can launch Gemini by pressing down on the on/off button for a few seconds or by saying Hey Google.