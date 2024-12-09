ETV Bharat / technology

Google's New AI Model Outperforms World's Best Weather Forecast System

New Delhi: Google’s DeepMind team has unveiled an AI model for weather prediction called GenCast which has outperformed the top weather forecast system in the world.

In a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers at DeepMind said GenCast outperforms the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which is the world's top operational forecasting system. “New AI model advances the prediction of weather uncertainties and risks, delivering faster, more accurate forecasts up to 15 days ahead,” said Google in a statement.

According to the tech giant, GenCast marks a critical advance in AI-based weather prediction that builds on its previous weather model, which was deterministic, and provided a single, best estimate of future weather. By contrast, a GenCast forecast comprises an ensemble of 50 or more predictions, each representing a possible weather trajectory.

GenCast is a diffusion model, the type of generative AI model that underpins the recent, rapid advances in image, video and music generation. “However, GenCast differs from these, in that it’s adapted to the spherical geometry of the Earth, and learns to accurately generate the complex probability distribution of future weather scenarios when given the most recent state of the weather as input,” said Google.