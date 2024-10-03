ETV Bharat / technology

Adani, Google to Collaborate on Clean Energy

By PTI

Google and Adani to collaborate on clean energy; Adani to supply clean energy from the mega Khavda project in Gujarat.

New Delhi: Google and Adani Group on Thursday announced a clean energy collaboration, helping advance companies' collective sustainability goals and add more clean energy to the Indian grid. While Google made the announcement at the 'Google for India' event here, the Adani Group gave details in a statement.

"Through this partnership, Adani will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025," the Adani group statement said.

This innovative collaboration will help advance Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of Google in India.

