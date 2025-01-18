God of War Ragnarok joins PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in January: Complete List Of New Additions

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced Game Catalog titles for January 2025. Available exclusively to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers, the catalogue includes super popular games, such as God of War Ragnarok, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Atlas Fallen: Regin of Sand, and more.

The games included in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January will be available to play from January 21.

Additionally, PlayStation also announced PS Plus Classics Catalog for January with the addition of two classic titles-- Medievil II and Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2025

God of War Ragnarok headlines the January Catalog. The action-adventure title is a direct sequel to 2018's God of War and makes the experience bigger and better. It follows the journey of Kratos and Atreus as they journey across the Nine Realms, battling against Odin and his forces. The game lets you go toe to toe against Thor, the Norse God of Thunder and son of Odin.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is another notable title for the January Catalog. It follows former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu, who fakes his death to protect his family. Under the codename "Joryu," he is forced out of hiding by a mysterious figure. The game features gripping action, a tight narrative, and intense combat with vibrant settings, filled with exciting characters and activities.

The action RPG Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand is also part of the PS Plus Game Catalog for January. It lets you master the sands, explore a fantasy land, and hunt colossal legendary creatures. Gamers can play alone or opt for two-player co-op, hunting colossal legendary creatures in spectacular combat.

The complete list of the PS Plus Game Catalog for January is as follows: