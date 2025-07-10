Say Goodbye To Inbox Chaos: Gmail's New Manage Subscription Feature Lets You Tackle Mass Spam

Hyderabad: Gmail allows users to easily "Unsubscribe" from unwanted subscription emails in a single click, giving users more control to choose and stop getting emails users no longer want. However, sometimes, the sheer volume of such emails can clutter our inbox, making it a hassle to selectively delete them or unsubscribe from the mailing list.

At times, the "Unsubscribe" button only removes us from a specific mailing list, be it daily deal alerts, weekly newsletters, or promotional emails. Meanwhile, the service continues to send users spam emails, prompting them to repeatedly request to unsubscribe from emails.

Google has taken note of the problem and has introduced a new "Manage subscriptions" feature for Gmail, which allows users to view and manage their subscription emails in a single place, making it easy to unsubscribe from the ones they no longer want. It also allows users to opt out of a specific mailing list or all of the mailing lists from an app or service.

The new “Manage subscriptions” view lets users find their active subscriptions sorted by the most frequent senders alongside the number of emails they’ve sent in the past few weeks. It makes it easy to identify unhinged senders and stop them with just a click.

"To find this view, click the navigation bar in the top-left corner of your inbox and select 'Manage subscriptions', Google explained in a blog post.

Users can click on any of the senders for a direct view of all the emails they’ve sent and easily unsubscribe. The action is followed by Gmail sending an unsubscribe request to the sender on the user's behalf.

"Gmail has always worked to keep unwanted emails out of your inbox. Our requirements for senders and tools like one-click unsubscribe give you even more control to choose and actually stop getting emails you no longer want. And the new “Manage subscriptions” view makes it easier than ever to manage what stays and what goes," Google said.

The launch of 'Manage subscription' follows the recent announcement of Google's suite of AI-powered updates to its Workspace tools, which included a new Gemini-powered summaries in Gmail, allowing users to get the gist of unread emails by offering quick overviews without needing to dig through content. It added summary cards for long email threads as well.