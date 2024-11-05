ETV Bharat / technology

Global Clean Energy Manufacturing And Trade To Surge, India And China Lead The Way: Report

Hyderabad: The Energy Technology Perspectives 2024 (ETP-2024) report by the IEA provides an analysis of the future of clean energy technology manufacturing and international trade. It focuses on six key technologies -- EVs, batteries, solar PV, wind turbines, heat pumps, and electrolysers -- which account for around half of global clean energy investments, with a market size of over $700 billion.

The report assesses the economic opportunities that the clean, modern energy economy is generating and how investment in manufacturing clean energy technologies and materials is reshaping global trade flows. The ETP-2024 also considers the need to build secure and resilient supply chains for the clean energy transition.

Regional Focus

India: Manufacturing investments have grown fivefold since 2020, with India’s global share rising from 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent. Through initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, India aims to become a net exporter of clean technologies by 2035.

China: Leading in low-cost manufacturing for all six technologies, China's facilities operate at costs 25-95 per cent lower than those in the US and Europe. China’s clean technology exports are expected to balance its fossil fuel imports around 2050 under current policies and by 2035 with stronger climate policies.