'Fastest Growing Developer Population': GitHub CEO Lauds India's Rise As Global Tech Titan, PM Modi Responds

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded India's youth and said they were the best when it comes to innovation and technology, as he responded to GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke showering praise on India having the “fastest-growing developer population on the planet”.

“When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!” Modi said in a post on X replying to Dohmke who hailed India for its extraordinary rise as the fastest-growing developer population worldwide.

"Of course, I have to show some love to India. Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable," Thomas Dohmke said in the post on X.

"India's developers have gone a leap further: they're increasingly using AI to build AI. India has the second-highest number of contributors to public generative AI projects. This makes it evermore likely that the next great AI multinational is borne on the continent," he said in another post, adding that India's contribution to all projects on GitHub stood at $5.2 billion, with 108 million new repositories in 2024.

GitHub is a developer platform that allows developers to create, store, manage, and share their code. The company, in its recently published report, Octoverse, said India is witnessing notable growth and is expected to have the world's largest developer population on GitHub by 2028, as well as across Africa and Latin America.

There was a 59 per cent surge in the number of contributions to generative AI projects on GitHub in 2024 and a 98 per cent increase in the number of projects, the report said, mentioning India as a major contributor country in its projects.

"India is on track to surpass the United States in number of developers on GitHub by 2028. It has the fastest-growing developer community," it noted.

"India prioritises open source software and introduced the National Education Policy, 2020 which requires schools to include coding and AI in the curriculum. A recent study from the learning platform Udemy found that GitHub is one of the most sought-after skills in India, comparable to English grammar skills," the company added in the report underscoring the potential of the country.

GitHub has seen a 95 per cent increase in year-over-year contributions to generative AI projects on its platform, which shows the company's impressively growing business in the country.