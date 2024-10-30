ETV Bharat / technology

'Fastest Growing Developer Population': GitHub CEO Lauds India's Rise As Global Tech Titan, PM Modi Responds

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said India's developers have gone a leap further by increasingly using AI to build AI.

GitHub CEO Lauds India's Rise As Global Tech Titan, PM Modi Responds
GitHub CEO Lauds India's Rise As Global Tech Titan, PM Modi Responds (X@mygovindia)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 49 minutes ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded India's youth and said they were the best when it comes to innovation and technology, as he responded to GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke showering praise on India having the “fastest-growing developer population on the planet”.

“When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!” Modi said in a post on X replying to Dohmke who hailed India for its extraordinary rise as the fastest-growing developer population worldwide.

"Of course, I have to show some love to India. Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable," Thomas Dohmke said in the post on X.

"India's developers have gone a leap further: they're increasingly using AI to build AI. India has the second-highest number of contributors to public generative AI projects. This makes it evermore likely that the next great AI multinational is borne on the continent," he said in another post, adding that India's contribution to all projects on GitHub stood at $5.2 billion, with 108 million new repositories in 2024.

GitHub is a developer platform that allows developers to create, store, manage, and share their code. The company, in its recently published report, Octoverse, said India is witnessing notable growth and is expected to have the world's largest developer population on GitHub by 2028, as well as across Africa and Latin America.

There was a 59 per cent surge in the number of contributions to generative AI projects on GitHub in 2024 and a 98 per cent increase in the number of projects, the report said, mentioning India as a major contributor country in its projects.

"India is on track to surpass the United States in number of developers on GitHub by 2028. It has the fastest-growing developer community," it noted.

"India prioritises open source software and introduced the National Education Policy, 2020 which requires schools to include coding and AI in the curriculum. A recent study from the learning platform Udemy found that GitHub is one of the most sought-after skills in India, comparable to English grammar skills," the company added in the report underscoring the potential of the country.

GitHub has seen a 95 per cent increase in year-over-year contributions to generative AI projects on its platform, which shows the company's impressively growing business in the country.

Also Read

  1. Apple Launches Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro Chips In India, Prices Start At Rs 59,900
  2. 'It Feels Like The Future': Stockholm Tests Electric 'Flying' Ferry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded India's youth and said they were the best when it comes to innovation and technology, as he responded to GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke showering praise on India having the “fastest-growing developer population on the planet”.

“When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!” Modi said in a post on X replying to Dohmke who hailed India for its extraordinary rise as the fastest-growing developer population worldwide.

"Of course, I have to show some love to India. Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable," Thomas Dohmke said in the post on X.

"India's developers have gone a leap further: they're increasingly using AI to build AI. India has the second-highest number of contributors to public generative AI projects. This makes it evermore likely that the next great AI multinational is borne on the continent," he said in another post, adding that India's contribution to all projects on GitHub stood at $5.2 billion, with 108 million new repositories in 2024.

GitHub is a developer platform that allows developers to create, store, manage, and share their code. The company, in its recently published report, Octoverse, said India is witnessing notable growth and is expected to have the world's largest developer population on GitHub by 2028, as well as across Africa and Latin America.

There was a 59 per cent surge in the number of contributions to generative AI projects on GitHub in 2024 and a 98 per cent increase in the number of projects, the report said, mentioning India as a major contributor country in its projects.

"India is on track to surpass the United States in number of developers on GitHub by 2028. It has the fastest-growing developer community," it noted.

"India prioritises open source software and introduced the National Education Policy, 2020 which requires schools to include coding and AI in the curriculum. A recent study from the learning platform Udemy found that GitHub is one of the most sought-after skills in India, comparable to English grammar skills," the company added in the report underscoring the potential of the country.

GitHub has seen a 95 per cent increase in year-over-year contributions to generative AI projects on its platform, which shows the company's impressively growing business in the country.

Also Read

  1. Apple Launches Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro Chips In India, Prices Start At Rs 59,900
  2. 'It Feels Like The Future': Stockholm Tests Electric 'Flying' Ferry
Last Updated : 49 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GITHUB CEO THOMAS DOHMKENARENDRA MODIGENERATIVE AIAI SKILLSGITHUB LAUDS INDIAN YOUTH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.