ETV Bharat / technology

Gigabit To 10 Gbps: China Launches World's First 10G Public Broadband Network

Hyderabad: China has reportedly acquired its first 10G broadband network in Sunan County, Hebei Province, near Beijing, capable of delivering up to 9,834 Mbps download speed, up to 1008 Mbps upload speed, and just 3 ms of latency. The world's first commercial 10 Gbps broadband technology is expected to not only enable superfast internet but also make significant changes to domains like education, entertainment, and more.

To put it into context, users in India can opt for optical fibre-based commercial broadband plans that provide up to 1 Gbps or 1000 Mbps download speeds. Countries like the UAE (543 Mbps) and Qatar (521 Mbps) boast the highest commercial broadband speeds, but China's 10G broadband network even surpasses this.

Notably, the "10G" in China's new broadband network refers to the high download speeds of up to 10 Gbps. It is not a new technical standard.

Powered by 50G Passive Optical Network (PON) technology, the 10G broadband network in China has been made possible through the collaboration of Huawei and China Unicom, reported Chinese media MyDrivers.