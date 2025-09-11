Gemini Nano Banana: How To Create Your Own 3D Digital Figurines For Free Using Text & Image Prompt
After ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli trend and Pixar Art trends, Google’s Gemini is now up with a new viral trend named the Nano Banana trend.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: With every update, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools come with new features, allowing users to explore new possibilities. Sometimes these updated capabilities come into the limelight and become social media trends. After ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli trend, the internet is now crazed about a new viral trend of creating fun miniature versions of themselves using AI, courtesy of Google Gemini's new photo editing feature Nano Banana, powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model.
From celebrities to political leaders, people on the internet are posting images of stunning 3D figurines based on themselves. The upgraded version of Gemini’s AI image editing model allows users to upload a single photo and type a short text prompt, generating stunning, professional-looking 3D digital figurines within seconds.
From photo to figurine style in just one prompt.— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 1, 2025
People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup.
Here’s how to make your own 🧵 pic.twitter.com/e3s1jrlbdT
The best part of this is that the images can be generated for free, without the need to have any technical skills. Using the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image or Nano Banana, users can create text, photos, and videos. Moreover, it can be used for office work and studies. The AI tool can be used on both phone and desktop.
How to create a 3D Digital Figurine using Gemini Nano Banana
Step 1: Open the Google Gemini app or website
Step 2: Click on the ‘+’ button and upload the image carrying your subject
Step 3: Enter the text prompt, directing Gemini to transform the subject in the image into a figurine
Step 4: Once the image has been created, it can be downloaded to the user’s phone and shared.
A sample prompt is given below:
Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.