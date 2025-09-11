ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini Nano Banana: How To Create Your Own 3D Digital Figurines For Free Using Text & Image Prompt

Hyderabad: With every update, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools come with new features, allowing users to explore new possibilities. Sometimes these updated capabilities come into the limelight and become social media trends. After ChatGPT’s Studio Ghibli trend, the internet is now crazed about a new viral trend of creating fun miniature versions of themselves using AI, courtesy of Google Gemini's new photo editing feature Nano Banana, powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model.

From celebrities to political leaders, people on the internet are posting images of stunning 3D figurines based on themselves. The upgraded version of Gemini’s AI image editing model allows users to upload a single photo and type a short text prompt, generating stunning, professional-looking 3D digital figurines within seconds.

The best part of this is that the images can be generated for free, without the need to have any technical skills. Using the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image or Nano Banana, users can create text, photos, and videos. Moreover, it can be used for office work and studies. The AI tool can be used on both phone and desktop.

How to create a 3D Digital Figurine using Gemini Nano Banana