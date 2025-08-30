ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini's Wild AI Image Edits Are Going Viral: See The Craziest Creations

Hyderabad: Google's updated image editing feature in Gemini, released earlier this week, has become the hottest AI trend on social media platforms. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (nano banana), the tool allows users to transform images using text prompts to change scenes, costumes, and much more. It also enables multi-turn edits, photo blends, camera angles, and more.

Since the updated image editing capability in the Gemini app was rolled out at the same time as the announcement, users have been experimenting with the tool, showcasing jaw-dropping creations on social media. The key capabilities of image generation in Gemini include:

Consistent character design: Preserving a character or object's appearance across edits and multiple generations Creative composition: Blending elements, subjects, and styles from multiple concepts into a single image Local edits: Making precise edits to specific parts of an image Design and appearance adaptation: Applying a style, texture, or design from one concept to another Logic and reasoning: Using real-world understanding to generate complex scenes or predict the next step

Notably, the tool also has some limitations and needs improvements. According to Google, it could face problems with stylisation, text rendering, character features, setting, and maintaining aspect ratio consistency.

To create effective prompts for Gemini and unlock its full creative potential, it's helpful to include six key elements: a specific subject, clear composition, defined action, vivid location, distinct style, and precise editing instructions. These components guide the model to generate nuanced and imaginative visuals.

Let's take a look at all the ways people have been using Gemini's image editing capabilities.