Gemini's Wild AI Image Edits Are Going Viral: See The Craziest Creations

Hyderabad: Google's updated image editing feature in Gemini, released earlier this week, has become the hottest AI trend on social media platforms. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (nano banana), the tool allows users to transform images using text prompts to change scenes, costumes, and much more. It also enables multi-turn edits, photo blends, camera angles, and more.
Since the updated image editing capability in the Gemini app was rolled out at the same time as the announcement, users have been experimenting with the tool, showcasing jaw-dropping creations on social media. The key capabilities of image generation in Gemini include:
- Consistent character design: Preserving a character or object's appearance across edits and multiple generations
- Creative composition: Blending elements, subjects, and styles from multiple concepts into a single image
- Local edits: Making precise edits to specific parts of an image
- Design and appearance adaptation: Applying a style, texture, or design from one concept to another
- Logic and reasoning: Using real-world understanding to generate complex scenes or predict the next step
Notably, the tool also has some limitations and needs improvements. According to Google, it could face problems with stylisation, text rendering, character features, setting, and maintaining aspect ratio consistency.
Image generation with Gemini just got a bananas upgrade and is the new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model. 🤯— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 26, 2025
From photorealistic masterpieces to mind-bending fantasy worlds, you can now natively produce, edit and refine visuals with new levels of reasoning,… pic.twitter.com/hYwA6l4QyY
To create effective prompts for Gemini and unlock its full creative potential, it's helpful to include six key elements: a specific subject, clear composition, defined action, vivid location, distinct style, and precise editing instructions. These components guide the model to generate nuanced and imaginative visuals.
Let's take a look at all the ways people have been using Gemini's image editing capabilities.
Bring things to life:
Gemini reimagining Pashupati Seal as a real scene. pic.twitter.com/gLPAtTLWMs— Aditya Madanapalle (@electricfoo) August 29, 2025
You imagine it, Gemini delivers it:
Announcing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image! (Nano Banana) from @GoogleDeepMind. This model brings you state of the art image generation! Here's 7m of demos.— Addy Osmani (@addyosmani) August 26, 2025
Today marks a leap forward in AI-powered image creativity with the launch of stronger native image generation and editing in Gemini… pic.twitter.com/mySnJdVwue
One image, different angles:
Gemini / Nano Banana shows **remarkable** spacial understanding of images.— Benjamin De Kraker (@BenjaminDEKR) August 27, 2025
I recursively asked it to " make an image of the guy taking the photo" (of the previous photo)
each time it adds a guy, it **gets their pov correct**,
where they would actually be to capture it. pic.twitter.com/efc5ElM6NC
You can just freeze time with nano-banana (aka Gemini Flash Image 2.5)! pic.twitter.com/MjcvosUG6D— Umesh (@umesh_ai) August 28, 2025
Free model lookbook shots:
You don’t need to spend $1,000s on photographers, studios, or models.— Eyad (@eyad_khrais) August 27, 2025
These 3 on-model lookbook shots were generated with Gemini 2.5 Flash (aka nano-banana). Images in <5 seconds. The cost is CENTS per render, not dollars. 100% character/brand consistency across campaigns. Looks… pic.twitter.com/CBJTHlXFnN
Generating a scene using multiple elements:
I think I'm the first person to generate more than 8 items into a single image using Google Gemini Flash Image (Nano Banana). I have even exceeded the 8 upload limit on Freepik. How did I do this? Create a collage with everything and label each item on the image. When you upload… pic.twitter.com/3OvLd0HXnx— Travis Davids (@MrDavids1) August 27, 2025
“Put this shirt on him”— Pietro Schirano (@skirano) August 26, 2025
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image
Previously nano-banana pic.twitter.com/7jX8vJ7GOx
New record? 13 images merged into a single image using Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana). This collage method is absolutely BANANAS! I'm actually amazed that it can do this however I feel like I'm reaching it's limit now but even at 13 elements it's still managing to obtain… pic.twitter.com/SOUjLVCedb— Travis Davids (@MrDavids1) August 27, 2025
Instant 3D models:
Take photos,— Linus Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) August 26, 2025
Get the object represented
plug into Image to 3D model with added context. wow.
you can do this to, just upload a photo to Gemini and ask it for a 3D represented object in clay or gray. pic.twitter.com/vb3jlrkv6y
Gm 🍌— AmirMušić (@AmirMushich) August 28, 2025
Google Gemini is getting serious
You can take ANY photo, insert a prompt and get a 3D image of any object…
👉 Prompt:
Make an isometric model of the [object] only
Try it now and share your results with me please 👇 pic.twitter.com/bujUhKpNNL
Annotate stuff:
Since nano banana has gemini's world knowledge, you can just upload screenshots of the real world and ask it to annotate stuff for you.— Bilawal Sidhu (@bilawalsidhu) August 27, 2025
" you are a location-based ar experience generator. highlight [point of interest] in this image and annotate relevant information about it." pic.twitter.com/iLbCzPeyzr
Reclaim old photos:
Enhanced an old picture of my grand parents with Gemini. Just look at the difference.— Teja Karlapudi (@teja2495) August 27, 2025
Before After pic.twitter.com/ykSCBXbm8e
Change outfit:
🚨 Google just dropped Nano Banana inside Gemini… and it’s WILD 🍌— Shruti (@heyshrutimishra) August 26, 2025
SPOILER: it makes Photoshop look ancient.
People are already calling it the best AI photo editor in the world.
Here’s why everyone’s freaking out (with wild examples + how to use it): 👇 pic.twitter.com/41GSOx538P
This used to be impossible.— Linus Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) August 26, 2025
Not with the new image gen model from Gemini. pic.twitter.com/wkwq7S1fb0