ETV Bharat / technology

Sony's Astro Bot Wins Game Of The Year 2024, Surpassing Black Myth: Wukong: Check Full Winner List

Hyderabad: The 2024 edition of the annual Game Awards took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating the best of the games and contributions in the gaming industry this year. As always, the event saw participation from notable personalities and celebrities, major game announcements from studios, musical performances, and lots of awards. The highlight of the event was Sony's Astro Bot, developed by Team Asobi, which won the prestigious Game of the Year award for the year 2024.

Astro Bot was up against gaming behemoths like Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Balatro, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Sony's family-friendly title won three other awards for Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.

Meanwhile, fan-favourite Black Myth: Wukong won Best Action Game, whereas Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Best Score and Music award. Balatro and Metaphor: ReFantazio won three awards each. While Balatro won Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game, Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG awards.

Other notable games that were celebrated at The Game Awards 2024 include Tekken 8 as the Best Fighting Game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as Innovation in Accessibility, Helldivers 2 won Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game, Batman: Arkham Shadow won Best VR/AR Game, EA Sports FC 25 won Best Sports/Racing Game, and League of Legends won Best Esports Game. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI from Rockstar was recognised as the Most Anticipated Game.

The Game Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Following is the full list of winners and nominees for every category at The Game Awards 2024; the winners are highlighted with a crown:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot 👑

👑 Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot 👑

👑 Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio 👑

👑 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio 👑

👑 Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 👑

👑 Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design