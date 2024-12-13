ETV Bharat / technology

Sony's Astro Bot Wins Game Of The Year 2024, Surpassing Black Myth: Wukong: Check Full Winner List

The Game Awards 2024 recognised Sony's Astro Bot as the Game of the Year, overshadowing titles like Black Myth: Wukong, FFVII Rebirth, and Balatro.

The Game Awards 2024: Full list of winners and nominees
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The 2024 edition of the annual Game Awards took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating the best of the games and contributions in the gaming industry this year. As always, the event saw participation from notable personalities and celebrities, major game announcements from studios, musical performances, and lots of awards. The highlight of the event was Sony's Astro Bot, developed by Team Asobi, which won the prestigious Game of the Year award for the year 2024.

Astro Bot was up against gaming behemoths like Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Balatro, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Sony's family-friendly title won three other awards for Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure Game, and Best Family Game.

Meanwhile, fan-favourite Black Myth: Wukong won Best Action Game, whereas Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Best Score and Music award. Balatro and Metaphor: ReFantazio won three awards each. While Balatro won Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game, Metaphor: ReFantazio won Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best RPG awards.

Other notable games that were celebrated at The Game Awards 2024 include Tekken 8 as the Best Fighting Game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as Innovation in Accessibility, Helldivers 2 won Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game, Batman: Arkham Shadow won Best VR/AR Game, EA Sports FC 25 won Best Sports/Racing Game, and League of Legends won Best Esports Game. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI from Rockstar was recognised as the Most Anticipated Game.

The Game Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Following is the full list of winners and nominees for every category at The Game Awards 2024; the winners are highlighted with a crown:

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot 👑
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot 👑
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantanzio 👑
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio 👑
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 👑
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 👑
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 👑

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 👑
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva 👑
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2 👑

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 👑
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro 👑
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Balatro 👑
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro 👑
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow 👑
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong 👑
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot 👑
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio 👑

Best Fighting Game

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8 👑

Best Family Game

  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Astro Bot 👑
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) 👑
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25 👑
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 👑
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout 👑
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI 👑
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh 👑
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • League of Legends 👑
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok 👑
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends) 👑
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

