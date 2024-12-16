Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Date Leaked, Expected To Feature Samsung's Android XR Headset, Galaxy S25 Series

Hyderabad: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held early next year, as per an X post by notable tipster Alvin. According to the report, the flagship event could introduce the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and provide the first glimpse of Project Moohan-- the Android XR-based headset from Samsung. The Samsung S25 series may come in three variants-- Samsung S25, Samsung S25+, and Samsung S25 Ultra, following its past trends.

2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Expected Launch Date and Product Launches

Tipster Alvin (@sondesix) claims that the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on January 22, 2025, at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST), from the brand's headquarters set in San Jose, California, posted via his X post.

Notably, this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was held on January 17, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Expected Price

The previous leaks suggest that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S25 may start from around $799 (approximately Rs 68,000) for the 12GB + 128GB variant, the Galaxy S25+ may start from around $999 (roughly around Rs 85,000) with 256GB storage being offered in the base model. The flagship model, Galaxy S25 Ultra, may start from around $1,299 (approximately Rs 1.10 lakh) for the 12GB + 256GB base configuration.

Project Moohan: Expected Price

Project Moohan, a VR headset by Samsung that will run Google's new headset-oriented operating system Android XR is also expected to be revealed at the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The device could end up being the showstopper of the event.

The VR headset is expected to compete against the Apple Vision Pro and the Meta Quest Series. It could be priced somewhere in between the range of $3,000 to $4,000 (approximately between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3.4 lakh). Project Moohan will be an exciting launch as it will run a new OS and bring familiar applications from Android to the headset.