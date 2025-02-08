Galaxy S25 Series Received 4.3 Lakh Pre-Orders In India, Sets Even Higher Record In South Korea

Hyderabad: Samsung Galaxy S25 series arrived worldwide on Friday together with One UI 7 and Gemini-integration in 46 languages. The lineup debuted last month with pre-orders starting at the same time from January 23 to February 6, 2025.
In a period of two weeks, the company claims to have received 4.3 lakh pre-orders of the Galaxy S25 series in India, marking a significant achievement for the new flagship devices. This number is said to be 20 per cent higher than the predecessor from last year-- Galaxy S24 series.
This time, Samsung did not reveal the pre-order numbers for the first three days as it did with the last year's flagship. Notably, the Galaxy S24 series received 2.5 lakh pre-bookings in just three days.
Raju Pullan, Samsung India MX Division Senior VP, stated that the company widened its flagship distribution network to 17,000 outlets, helping it cater to the demand in smaller cities. Since Samsung also manufactures the Galaxy S25 series in India at a Noida facility, it is expected to meet local demands easily.
While the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S25 series in India (at 4.3 lakh) are impressive, they do not come even close to the lineup's pre-order record in its home market. Samsung received 13 lakh pre-bookings for the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Prices
Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. The base model starts at Rs 80,999, the Plus model starts at Rs 99,999, and the Ultra variant starts at Rs 1,29,999. All models come with 12GB RAM and feature 256GB base storage. The following table lists prices of all variants.
|Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price (INR)
|Galaxy S25
|12GB + 256GB
|80,999
|12GB + 512GB
|92,999
|Galaxy S25+
|12GB + 256GB
|99,999
|12GB + 512GB
|1,11,999
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|12GB + 256GB
|1,29,999
|12GB + 512GB
|1,41,999
|12GB + 1TB
|1,65,999
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series - India vs Global Prices: Where's the Best Bargain?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Specifications and Features
The Galaxy S25 series is powered by a custom 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, paired with 12GB RAM. The lineup features a 12MP selfie camera and supports 15W wireless charging with variable levels of wired charging for the three models. The following table gives a comparative look at the specifications and features of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra:
|Specification
|Galaxy S25
|Galaxy S25+
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Display
|6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2,600nits
|6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2,600nits
|6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz, 2,600nits, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|RAM & Storage
|Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB
|Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, Up to 512GB
|12GB RAM, Up to 1TB
|Rear Cameras
|50MP primary with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
|50MP primary with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
|200MP primary with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and OIS, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
|Front Camera
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
|4,900mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
|5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless PowerShare
Also read: Made in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Will Be Manufactured In Noida