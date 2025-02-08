ETV Bharat / technology

Galaxy S25 Series Received 4.3 Lakh Pre-Orders In India, Sets Even Higher Record In South Korea

Hyderabad: Samsung Galaxy S25 series arrived worldwide on Friday together with One UI 7 and Gemini-integration in 46 languages. The lineup debuted last month with pre-orders starting at the same time from January 23 to February 6, 2025.

In a period of two weeks, the company claims to have received 4.3 lakh pre-orders of the Galaxy S25 series in India, marking a significant achievement for the new flagship devices. This number is said to be 20 per cent higher than the predecessor from last year-- Galaxy S24 series.

This time, Samsung did not reveal the pre-order numbers for the first three days as it did with the last year's flagship. Notably, the Galaxy S24 series received 2.5 lakh pre-bookings in just three days.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the biggest battery in the lineup (Samsung)

Raju Pullan, Samsung India MX Division Senior VP, stated that the company widened its flagship distribution network to 17,000 outlets, helping it cater to the demand in smaller cities. Since Samsung also manufactures the Galaxy S25 series in India at a Noida facility, it is expected to meet local demands easily.

While the pre-order numbers for the Galaxy S25 series in India (at 4.3 lakh) are impressive, they do not come even close to the lineup's pre-order record in its home market. Samsung received 13 lakh pre-bookings for the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea.