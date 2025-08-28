Galaxy Event On September 4: Samsung To Launch AI Tablets, New Member Of Galaxy S25 Series

Hyderabad: Samsung has announced the date of the Galaxy Event 2025, which will take place in the first week of September. The South Korean tech giant mentioned that it will launch new premium AI tablets and also introduce a new smartphone to the Galaxy S25 lineup.

The Galaxy Event 2025 will occur on September 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST (5:30 AM EDT). Interested viewers can watch the livestream of the upcoming event via Samsung's official website or through the company’s official YouTube channel.

The announcement for the new Galaxy event was made at a time when Apple announced the date for the iPhone 17 series launch event, which is scheduled to occur on September 9, 2025. Notably, the Samsung Event 2025 will happen earlier than the Apple Event 2025. Samsung will also hold a press conference and exhibition booths at IFA Berlin 2025, which will be held on September 5, 2025.

Galaxy Event 2025: Event date and pre-booking details

Ahead of the Galaxy Event 2025, Samsung has opened pre-bookings for the upcoming devices. Customers who are interested in purchasing the Galaxy tablet can pre-order it by paying a token amount of $50 (around Rs 4,300). This will enable customers to get a Samsung credit worth $50 and additional savings of up to $950 (around Rs 83,000).

Pre-booking can be done via Samsung’s official website or the Samsung Shop app. The reserve credit can be applied not just to the reserved device, but also to additional product purchases on select Galaxy phones, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch or accessories.

Galaxy Event 2025: What to expect?

As Samsung has mentioned that it will launch premium AI tablets, it is expected that the South Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy Tab S11 series. It would likely include the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. A few reports suggest that the Plus variant will not be included in the upcoming tablet lineup. Both variants are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Similarly, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be the new smartphone to enter the Galaxy S25 lineup. As per earlier reports, the Galaxy S25 FE could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The handset could be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset.

It could boast a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 12MP camera is expected to feature at the front for taking selfies. The smartphone might house a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support. It is expected that the Galaxy S25 FE will run on OneUI 8 based on Android 16.