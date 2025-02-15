Exclusive | 'Gaganyaan Is Immediate Priority': ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Discusses Human Spaceflight Mission

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has big plans for the next decade, which include a new propulsion system, a 200-tonne thrust engine, Venus Mission, Mars Orbital Mission, Chandrayaan-4, and Chandrayaan 5, with the Gaganyaan program being the immediate priority for the space agency, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain in an exclusive interview.

Narayanan talked at length about the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, highlighting the challenges and the space agency's preparation. To recap, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, earlier this month, confirmed that the Gaganyaan mission is scheduled to be launched in 2026, with the first uncrewed mission of the project -- carrying the Vyommitra robot -- set to launch this year.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told ETV Bharat that the Indian space agency will launch a total of three uncrewed test flights before the crewed mission. The first flight is scheduled to launch this year from Sriharikota, he said.

"After successful testing, the crewed mission will follow," he added, highlighting that astronauts selected for the mission will undergo rigorous physical and training modules to ensure mission readiness.

"The Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send three astronauts to a 400 km Low Earth Orbit (LEO), will utilise a human-rated LVM 3 vehicle (HLVM 3). This vehicle will be equipped with enhanced structural and thermal margins, as well as increased redundancy to improve reliability," V Narayanan said.

"Key developments include a real-time vehicle health monitoring system, an orbital module system for crew safety, and an advanced environmental control and safety system," he added.

The ISRO Chairman highlighted that the vehicle will transport the astronauts to 170 km, then to 400 km, maintaining orbit, before safely returning them to Earth.

"The service module’s propulsion system will manage both the ascent and descent, with velocity reduction during re-entry, followed by parachute-assisted landing," he said, adding that the parachutes for the mission have been developed with DRDO support in Agra.

When asked about what steps ISRO is taking to ensure the success and safety of human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan mission, particularly during spacecraft re-entry, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan assured that the necessary precautionary measures are in place.

"When an object with high velocity re-enters the Earth's atmosphere, it generates significant heat. To address this, ISRO is developing and demonstrating advanced thermal protection systems to ensure safe re-entry," Narayanan said. "In the final phase, the spacecraft will be slowed to a precise, controlled velocity using parachutes, ensuring a safe and accurate landing."

Following the Gaganyaan program, ISRO will be focusing on enhancing low-cost access to space, the ISRO Chairman said, highlighting that the space agency already has approval for several missions, which include the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX). Narayanan called it a key focus for ISRO, calling it a significant enhancement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"This ambitious project is being developed in collaboration with the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), marking a crucial step in advancing lunar exploration and scientific discovery," Narayanan said.