ETV Bharat / technology

From WWII to Today: The Evolution of Radar Technology And India's Airborne Radars

By Anubha Jain

Bengaluru: Radars play a vital role in the defense of the nation by enabling the early detection and neutralisation of inimical targets, said D Seshagiri, Scientist and Director of Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), DRDO. Delivering the 35th Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Lecture titled “Airborne Radars- Indian Scenario” at the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), he termed radar as a crucial technology that is not limited to war needs.

"Radar is an important component in any war. The usage of radar has become more ubiquitous spanning such as weather prediction, underground object detection and in agriculture apart from defence applications," he said.

Radars, developed during World War II to overcome the brittleness of bombs, have since transformed the course of history and technology. These systems evolved into essential tools for surveillance, detection, and defence. Today, with radar technologies, even objects thousands of kilometres away can be detected and tracked, offering high levels of precision and operational capability.

Development of Indian Airborne Radars

The lecture brought about the journey of the development of Indian Airborne Radars. Seshagiri emphasised the significance of airborne radars, noting that only a few countries worldwide have managed to develop them due to their technological complexities. India has successfully developed and inducted surveillance radars, including primary radars for Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems, into the Indian Air Force (IAF). He added that these radars have been actively participating in various IAF exercises.

He further stated that the UTTAM Radar, a fire control radar developed for the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), is a multi-mode, multi-target tracking, active electronically scanned array-based radar. Its success paves the way for integration into various fighter platforms. Plans are also underway to integrate modified versions of this radar into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and maritime patrol aircraft, applicable for both fixed and rotary-wing platforms.

Advancements in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Seshagiri said that one significant advancement in radar technology is Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), which provides high spatial resolution and allows the detection of small objects on the Earth’s surface with remarkable accuracy. SAR can detect objects as small as 1 metre x 1 metre, and modern systems can even neutralise such threats, he explained.

"In aviation, radars are often used for flight control, including high-speed rotating radars to monitor and guide aircraft as they travel long distances," he added.