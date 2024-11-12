ETV Bharat / technology

From Waves To Wings: Exploring Seaplanes And Their Tourism Potential

Hyderabad: Kerala recently completed its first seaplane's official trial run. The 17-seater amphibious plane, aiming to boost the state's tourism sector, took off from Kochi's Bolgatty Marina and landed at Mattupetty Dam in Idukki. This comes days after Andhra Pradesh launched its first seaplane service with a trial run between Srisailam and Vijayawada, connecting travellers to popular tourist destinations.

The government of India plans to follow more such projects under its UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) regional connectivity scheme. The proposed seaplane routes under the scheme include a ride from the Guwahati riverfront to Umrangso Reservoir and Shillong in Assam, the Jal Hans project to Agatti, Kavaratti, and Minicoy in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Nagarjuna Sagar to Vijayawada and Hyderabad in Telangana.

The objective of a seaplane service is to enhance regional air connectivity and promote tourism as it offers a unique travel experience to popular tourist spots through water-based aviation. These are popular in many countries, including Australia, Canada, Finland, Italy, Maldives, the UK, the USA, and more. Let's take a detailed look at seaplane services and the associated tourism opportunities.

A trial run of seaplane service from Vijayawada to Srisailam at Prakasam Barrage, in Vijayawada on November 9, 2024 (ANI Photo)

What is a seaplane?

A seaplane is a fixed-wing aircraft that doesn't need a concrete runway but instead glides on a water body for take-off and landing. In addition to air transport, it is used for a variety of purposes, which include dropping water on forest fires, monitoring the fishing zones, and providing assistance in remote areas.

These planes are categorised into two main types-- floatplanes and flying boats. The former resembles a small aeroplane with pontoons to stay afloat on the water, whereas the latter looks like a boat with attached wings.

Seaplanes and tourism

From aerial views of coral atolls of Maldives to scenic flights over Pacific waters near Vancouver Island, seaplane rides are known for their breathtaking panoramic tours. In some places, seaplanes serve the same purpose as sightseeing bus tours. In addition to providing scenic tours from atop, seaplanes also offer a convenient mode of transport to tourist destinations.