From Satellites To Smartphones: How NavIC Is Shaping India's Navigation Future

Bengaluru: ISRO launched the NVS-02 satellite on January 29 this year, intending to replace the ageing IRNSS-1E and enhance the NavIC constellation. However, due to a failure in the pyro valve responsible for oxidiser flow, the satellite became stranded in the Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) and couldn't reach its intended position. This incident marked a rare setback for ISRO's launch missions.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with ETV Bharat representative Anubha Jain, the former ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar talked about the setback and shed light on the NavIC system, including its current status, importance, use cases, and more.

It is worth noting that during Kiran Kumar’s tenure as ISRO Chairman from 2015 to 2018, the development and rollout of India’s Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), popularly known as NavIC, saw significant progress and acceleration.

NVS-02 undergoing Vibration Test at 29T Shaker System (Image Credits: ISRO)

When asked about the current status of the NavIC satellite constellation, and the broader implications of the recent setback for India's regional navigation capabilities, Kumar said that efforts are underway to make optimal use of the system—not necessarily for 24 hours a day, but it will be actively utilised for a few hours daily. This will contribute significantly to our understanding, especially as we move toward deploying global positioning systems across various locations, Kumar said.

"Although the system could not initially fulfil its original objectives, it is still capable of supporting operations for at least the next ten years, even if only part-time. Work is actively progressing in this area. There is a clear need to complete the full constellation, and we can expect the next segment, NVS-03 and NVS-04, to be launched soon," Kumar added.

When asked how NavIC differs from GPS and whether it can be used on smartphones, Kumar responded that even today, many mobile devices are equipped to use NavIC. India has also mandated that future mobile phones must support NavIC signals. Currently, devices capable of utilising NavIC are already available in the market.

"As long as a person is within India or up to 1,500 kilometres from its borders, their mobile devices can access and use NavIC services. This ensures that users in and around the country can benefit from this indigenous navigation system," Kumar said.

Former ISRO Chief A S Kiran Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Talking about how critical NavIC is for national security and independent navigation, especially during geopolitical tensions, Kumar replied that the need for NavIC arises from the fundamental principle that navigation systems rely on reference points in space, which allow ground-based receivers to determine their position.

"NavIC provides India with an independent positioning system that does not rely on foreign networks. The primary importance of NavIC lies in ensuring that India has its autonomous navigation capability," Kumar said. "How the system is utilised and implemented depends on a broader set of supporting infrastructure and ongoing developments. It is a critical requirement, especially from a strategic and national security standpoint."

In response to a question about whether NavIC has been used as a tool for regional diplomacy, particularly with SAARC countries, and how India can leverage it more effectively, Kumar explained, "When we refer to 'regional', we mean the area extending up to 1,500 kilometres beyond India's borders. Within this region, any receiver equipped with NavIC capability can provide positioning services similar to GPS. NavIC offers several advantages—most notably, its use of geostationary satellites, which ensures continuous 24/7 coverage, unlike other satellite systems where satellites periodically move in and out of range. This design results in greater accuracy within the region.”

He further said that currently, many companies are exploring NavIC’s potential across various applications—not just in mobile devices but also in areas like marine navigation.

For instance, fishermen use NavIC not only to determine their location but also to receive guidance on where to fish, thanks to its messaging feature. It can display information on a mobile-like video compass, indicating fishing zones and sending weather alerts. Beyond that, NavIC supports applications in terrestrial navigation, power grid synchronisation, timing services, and more—demonstrating its broad and growing utility.