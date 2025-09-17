ETV Bharat / technology

From iPad Pro To iPhone 17e, Apple Prepares To Launch 10 New Products In The Next 6 Months: Report

Hyderabad: Apple recently launched the iPhone 17 Series and iOS 26 update. The new iPhone lineup includes iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Along with the next-generation iPhone, the company also launched the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The tech giant now reportedly plans to launch almost 10 new products in late 2025 and early 2026. The new products could include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset, iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro with M5 processor, MacBook Air, and more.

Upcoming Apple products

iPad Pro: According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro with the M5 chipset in October 2025. The main highlight of this new iPad will be its front camera, as it will have dual cameras for taking selfies and video calling. Among both cameras, one will be used in portrait mode, while the other will be used in landscape mode.

Apple TV: The report also talks about the upcoming Apple TV, which is expected to launch soon with an A17 Pro chipset for faster performance. It will support next year’s revamped version of Siri, which will be powered by Apple Intelligence. The report mentions that the new Apple TV will use a new N1 wireless networking chipset, which will support Wi-Fi 7 and several other features as well.

Many Apple TV products are expected to be launched in late 2025 and early 2026. (Image Credit: Apple)

HomePod mini: According to the report, the HomePod mini will be equipped with a new S9 or later processor, which will support next year’s revamped version of Siri. It is mentioned that users can experience an improved sound quality and second-generation Ultra Wideband chips for proximity features. The report states that the HomePod mini will potentially arrive in a Red shade.

AirTag (2nd Gen): As per the report, Apple can launch the AirTag (2nd Gen) soon. The geo-tag device will have 3x more tracking range compared to its previous generation AirTag. It will have a more tamper-proof speaker and “very low” battery life alerts, the report mentioned.