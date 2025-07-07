From Hero Xoom 110 To Honda Activa 110, Here Are The Best 110cc Scooters In India

Hyderabad: India is the world’s largest two-wheeler market in the world, and scooters are sold in larger numbers. Scooter models like Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, and Suzuki Access are among the most popular products sold in the segment. In general, scooters are considered to be a safe, convenient, and hassle-free mode of urban transportation.

It has made mobility accessible for all ages in India. Whether you are a young adult or an elderly person, a scooter makes transportation seamless. One of the main reasons why scooters are chosen as it has lower speeds compared to motorcycles, potentially reducing the risk of road accidents. An external gearbox is not present in a scooter, as found in a motorcycle, which eliminates the tension for a rider to constantly shift gears to attain a certain speed.

Moreover, as a scooter is relatively slower than a motorcycle, it delivers better fuel efficiency, saving money on fuel. So, in a scooter, the rider just has to rev the accelerator and ride conveniently. In this list, we will consider scooters that have a 110cc engine with OBD2B compliance for fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. So, let’s see the list of the best 110cc scooters under 1 lakh sold in India.

Hero Pleasure+ XTEC

Hero Pleasure+ is available in three variants: LX, VX, and ZX. The OBD2B-compliant VX variant is priced at Rs 72,438 (ex-showroom, Telangana), and the ZX OBD2B-compliant model costs Rs 80,133 (ex-showroom, Telangana).

The scooter is available in seven colours, depending on the variant of the two-wheeler. The colours are Jubilant Yellow, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Black, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Midnight Black, and Sporty Red.

Hero Pleasure+ XTEC Variant Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) INR LX Rs 67,108 VX (OBD2B) Rs 72,438 ZX (OBD2B) Rs 80,133

It features a 110.9cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC engine, which produces a peak power output of 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.70 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter has a kerb weight of 104 kg for LX and VX models, while the ZX+ weighs 106 kg. It has a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 litres, which produces a claimed fuel efficiency of 52.1 kmpl.

The Pleasure+ XTEC comes with features such as projector LED headlamps – with anti-fog and anti-glare–, Bluetooth connectivity– with call and SMS alerts, battery status–, mobile charging port, LED boot lamp, alloy wheels, semi-digital speedometer, side-stand indicator, low-fuel indicator, more.

Honda Dio 110

The Honda Dio is available in 110 and 125cc OBD2B-compliant engine options. The former engine comes in Standard and DLX variants, while the latter engine option features DLX and H-Smart models.

The standard variant of the 110cc engine is priced at Rs 79,108 (ex-showroom, Telangana), and the DLX model costs Rs 90,963 (ex-showroom, Telangana). The scooter is available in six colourways: Pearl Deep Ground Gray (Emblem), Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Imperial Red, Pearl Deep Ground Gray (Stripe), Pearl Sports Yellow, and Pearl Igneous Black.

Honda Dio 110 Variant Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) INR Standard Rs 79,108 DLX Rs 90,963

The 110cc variant comes equipped with a 109.51cc, 4-stroke, SI engine, which generates a peak power output of 7.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 9.03 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It has a kerb weight of 106 kg for both variants. The scooter has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres, which delivers a fuel efficiency of 50 kmpl as per ARAI.

Meanwhile, the 125cc variant features a 123.92cc, 4-stroke, SI engine, which produces a peak power output of 8.1 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It has a kerb weight of 104 kg and 105 kg for the H-Smart and DLX variants, respectively. The scooter has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres, which produces a fuel efficiency of 48 kmpl.

The Dio 110 comes with features such as a TFT instrument cluster, eco indicator, alloy wheels, periodic maintenance indicator, automatically adjustable meter light and dark theme modes, USB Type-C charging port, and more.

Meanwhile, the Dio 125 variant includes features such as a multi-function SMART switch unit, smart key functionalities, Bluetooth connectivity, Honda RoadSync App, turn-by-turn navigation with voice assist, TFT instrument cluster, alloy wheels, USB Type-C charging port, and more.

TVS Jupiter 110

The TVS Jupiter is available in Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC, and Disc SXC variants, which start from Rs 80,491 (ex-showroom) for the Drum variant and go up to Rs 91,931 (ex-showroom) for the Disc SXC model.

It comes in seven colours, including the Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Cooper Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Twilight Purple Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss, available depending on the variant.

TVS Jupiter 110 Variant Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) INR Drum Rs 80,491 Drum Alloy Rs 84,541 Drum SXC Rs 88,091 Disc SXC Rs 91,931

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, CVTi, fuel injection, OBD2B-compliant engine, which generates a peak power output of 7.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm (with assist). It comes has a kerb weight of 106 kg on the Disc SXC variant, while the other three models weigh 105 kg. The scooter has a fuel tank capacity of 5.1 litres and is claimed to deliver 10 per cent more mileage with its new 110cc engine.

It comes with features such as an infinity light bar, fully-digital coloured instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, emergency brake warning, follow me headlamps, front fuel filling lid, TVS iGo Assist– which provides 10 per cent more mileage and better pickup–, hazard lamp, body balance technology, 3-step adjustable shockers, and more.

Hero Xoom 110

The Hero Zoom 110 is available in three variants, which include the VX OBD2B, ZX OBD2B, and the Combat OBD2B. It starts from Rs 82,268 (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the LX variant and goes up to Rs 88,418 (ex-showroom, Telangana). The scooter is available in Pearl Silver White, Polestar Blue, Black, Matte Abrax Orange, Sports Red, and Matt Shadow Grey exclusively for the Combat Edition.

Hero Xoom 110 Variant Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) INR VX (OBD2B) Rs 82,268 ZX (OBD2B) Rs 87,818 Combat (OBD2B) Rs 88,418

The scooter comes with a 110.9cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI, OBD2B-compliant engine, which produces a peak power output of 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 8.70 Nm at 5,750 rpm. It has a kerb weight of 109 kg for the ZX variant and 108 kg for the LX and VX variants. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 litres with a claimed mileage of 53.4 kmpl as per the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) testing.

The Hero Xoom 110 comes with features that include a fully digital instrument cluster with a Blue LCD, projector LED headlamps with corner bending lights, signature H-shaped position lamps, signature H-shaped rear light, real-time mileage indicator, i3s technology, and more.

Honda Activa 110

The Honda Activa 110 comes in three variants: Standard, DLX, and Smart, which start from Rs 83,647 (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the former variant and go up to Rs 97,168 (ex-showroom, Telangana) for the latter model. It is available in six shades: Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Precious White, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, and Rebel Red Metallic.

Honda Activa 110 Variant Price (ex-showroom, Telangana) INR Standard Rs 83,647 DLX Rs 94,167 Smart Rs 97,168

It comes with a 109.51cc, 4-stroke, SI, OBD2B-compliant engine, which generates a power output of 7.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 9.05 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter has a kerb weight of 105 kg for the Smart variant and 106 kg for the Standard and DLX variants. It has a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres.

The Honda Activa 110 includes features such as a 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Honda RoadSync app, a USB Type-C charging port, and more.