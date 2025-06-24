ETV Bharat / technology

From Digital Scale To Digital Trust: NITI Aayog Warns India Must Fix Its Data Quality Crisis

New Delhi: Amidst India's digital transformation, with record highs in UPI transactions, Aadhaar authentications, and a wide variety of other digital public goods, another less visible crisis is brewing.

"India’s Data Imperative: The Pivot Towards Quality” calls us to pivot away from simply innovating our digital infrastructure to the quality of data and information behind these platforms.

Experts warn that without this pivot, India may erode citizen trust and lose the guarantees of efficiency and equity offered by these digital systems.

This most recent report developed by NITI Aayog’s Frontier Technologies Hub with the assistance of Gramener, exposes the troubling systemic and performance deficiencies in India’s public data ecosystem, and it offers a pathway from a foundation of incomplete records, imperfect representations, and misrepair to one defined by precision, trust, and accountability. With many tools including scorecards, diagnostic kits, and self-assessment kits, the report proposes an institutional culture shift across ministries and departments.

The Foundation is Built: But is it Crooked?

India has constructed one of the most extensive digital public infrastructures in the world and it culminates in figures like UPI transacting over ₹23.9 trillion in April 2025 alone. In Financial Year 2024–25, Aadhaar authenticated a staggering 27.07 billion identity requests. The Ayushman Bharat digital health mission has touched over 369 million lives.

"As India matures as a Digital Economy, we must increasingly prioritse a critical imperative: data quality," said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and Chief Architect of the Frontier Tech Hub. "Even a single incorrect digit can halt a pension, deny healthcare, or misdirect subsidies, profoundly eroding citizen trust and costing billions in fiscal leakage. Trust is not merely a desirable outcome, it is the bedrock upon which our digital ambitions stand and scale," added Ghosh.

The report places data quality not as a mere technical detail, but as a frontline governance concern. It states plainly - even a 5 per cent error rate in public databases can create cascading failures, from undelivered pensions to duplicated health benefits to inflated welfare figures.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), added, "Our collective efforts have laid robust digital rails. However, the focus must now decisively pivot towards the quality of the data that fuels these platforms. A single erroneous digit can delay a benefit or inflate outlays. The move from 'scale to precision' is not just an aspiration; it is a national imperative."

He also commended the introduction of two practical tools in the report, the Data Quality Scorecard and Data Maturity Framework, which empower departments to assess data gaps and build remedial roadmaps.

Three Major Risks of Poor Data

Fiscal Leakage: An estimated 4–7% of India’s welfare budget is lost to incorrect or duplicated data

Skewed Policies: Misleading datasets compromise the accuracy of program evaluations and policy course corrections

Loss of Trust: Inaccurate databases frustrate users and undermine the credibility of digital services

"Garbage in, algorithmic garbage out," the report cautions, a stark warning as India pushes for AI-based policymaking.

The Story of Lakshmi Devi: How One Mistake Hurts Many

To humanise the problem, the report narrates the journey of Lakshmi Devi, a farmer whose PM-Kisan benefit was delayed due to a small-typo in her IFSC code. That one error created ripple effects: lost aid, misclassified data, and incorrect policy metrics.

The report breaks the data journey into five critical phases:

Generation: Most errors occur during initial data entry

Storage: Lack of audit trails can allow corrected data to be overwritten

Sharing: Ministries use incompatible schemas

Use: Algorithms act on flawed inputs

Retirement: Old, irrelevant data remains in circulation