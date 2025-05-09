ETV Bharat / technology

Crops To Clean Energy: Gadkari Says BioFuel Can Boost Farm Income, Curb Pollution, Cut Fossil Fuel Imports

Nitin Gadkari urges India to embrace biofuel to boost farm income, slash fossil fuel imports, curb pollution, and transform agricultural waste into valuable energy resources.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses at the 4th International BBB Summit and Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain, in New Delhi
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses at the 4th International BBB Summit and Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain, in New Delhi (IANS Photo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST

New Delhi: "Agriculture must be diversified towards the energy and power sector," Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, advocating for a nationwide biofuel revolution. Calling it a "once-in-a-century opportunity" to transform India’s rural economy, he said that biofuels can boost farm income.

The minister cited the rise in corn prices—from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,600 per quintal—as proof that ethanol demand can drive higher crop prices.

Speaking at the 'International Summit Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain', Gadkari said that biofuel can reduce the country's massive fossil fuel imports and tackle air pollution.

He highlighted the urgent need to cut India’s Rs 22 lakh crore fossil fuel import bill and reduce pollution caused by burning crop waste and vehicle emissions. Gadkari said it is time to convert agricultural waste, crop residue, bamboo, and biomass into green fuel and value-added products.

“India must shift from being an energy importer to becoming an energy exporter," Gadkari said. He believes that it is achievable through sustainable bioenergy initiatives. Praising Brazil for its success with aviation biofuel, the minister noted that India too has begun implementing similar fuel alternatives at its airports.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is a huge market for the future,” he said, emphasising the need for quality research and economically viable technologies.

Gadkari also addressed the issue of stubble burning in northern India, highlighting its potential to become an opportunity rather than a problem. He said that rice straw from Punjab and Haryana can be converted into bio-CNG, ethanol, bio-bitumen, and even aviation fuel.

He mentioned Indian Oil’s Manpur project, working towards this goal, as a successful example. The project currently processes two lakh tonnes of crop waste into high-value fuel every year.

Gadkari also suggested turning India’s vast stretches of wasteland, 70 per cent of which is unproductive, into bamboo plantations for energy production. Gadkari revealed that NTPC had already agreed to buy bamboo as white coal for thermal power plants. This means a new income stream for farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

