Crops To Clean Energy: Gadkari Says BioFuel Can Boost Farm Income, Curb Pollution, Cut Fossil Fuel Imports

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses at the 4th International BBB Summit and Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain, in New Delhi ( IANS Photo )

New Delhi: "Agriculture must be diversified towards the energy and power sector," Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, advocating for a nationwide biofuel revolution. Calling it a "once-in-a-century opportunity" to transform India’s rural economy, he said that biofuels can boost farm income.

The minister cited the rise in corn prices—from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,600 per quintal—as proof that ethanol demand can drive higher crop prices.

Speaking at the 'International Summit Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain', Gadkari said that biofuel can reduce the country's massive fossil fuel imports and tackle air pollution.

He highlighted the urgent need to cut India’s Rs 22 lakh crore fossil fuel import bill and reduce pollution caused by burning crop waste and vehicle emissions. Gadkari said it is time to convert agricultural waste, crop residue, bamboo, and biomass into green fuel and value-added products.